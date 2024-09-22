Taylor Swift just stepped out wearing a new necklace that made everyone wonder if the “Red” singer’s 12th album could be on the way.

On Saturday, September 21, Swift stepped out in New York City to grab dinner at The Corner Store with friend and supermodel Gigi Hadid, Page Six reported.

For the chic outing, Swift bared her midriff in a black cropped sweater, which she paired with a Ramy Brook plaid skirt and snakeskin boots.

The “Fortnight” singer wore her hair in loose curls, and she accessorized the outfit with several necklaces.

Swifties were quick to point out on social media that one of Swift’s gold chains subtly featured the number 12. The singer’s fans highlighted the potential significance of the necklace, believing it to be an Easter egg signaling Swift’s next album.

Swift fans have been on high alert since her producer, Jack Antonoff, shared a throwback photo of the singer in the recording studio on September 18. Antonoff shared the new Instagram snap of Swift, 34, within a slideshow of behind-the-scenes moments captured at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios.

Swifties were particularly excited to see a black-and-white picture of Swift in the studio with producer Sounwave, who worked on Swift’s 2022 record Midnights.

Antonoff’s picture was dated December 21, 2023, making the timing slightly suspicious. Swift’s 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released on April 11, but it doesn’t feature any contributions from Sounwave. This led fans to believe that Swift has already begun work on her 12th album, affectionately dubbed TS12.

Fans of the “Shake It Off” performer have also been eagerly awaiting news of the release of her next rerecorded album Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Swift herself has seemingly hinted at the new version of Reputation, after the original album dropped in November 2017.

During her 2023 Person of the Year interview for TIME magazine, Swift alluded to the difficulties she faced in the public eye during the Reputation era.

“I had all the hyenas climb on and take their shots,” she told the publication.

Swift also called the period “a career death,” saying, “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me.”

Discussing the “skepticism” Reputation was initially met with, Swift told TIME, “I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”

“The molecular chemistry of that old label was that every creative choice I wanted to make was second-guessed,” she told the outlet. “I was really overthinking these albums.”

While Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is yet to materialize, it’s possible that the prolific singer has already started work on her 12th album.