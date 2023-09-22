Taylor Swift is calling on fans to vote — and it’s working.

On Tuesday, September 19 — National Voter Registration Day — the singer, 33, posted an Instagram Story encouraging her 272 million followers to register to vote.

“Are you registered to vote yet?” Swift shared along with a link to the non-profit organization Vote.org. “I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

Unsurprisingly, the star’s famously zealous fans were quick to respond to the call to action. Nick Morrow, communications director for Vote.org, revealed that after Swift’s post, the website averaged 13,000 users every half hour.

“Let’s just say her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned,” Morrow said on X (formerly Twitter).

On Wednesday, September 20, Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey gave even more details. Hailey shared her own post on X, citing that Swift’s posts garnered 35,000 new voter registrations — a 22.5 percent increase from 2022 and a 115 percent increase in registrations by 18-year-olds in comparison to last year. Additionally, 50,000 users were able to verify their registration status.

“May these stats serve as our love letter to you for amplifying voter voices!” the CEO said.

Swift long kept quiet about her political beliefs, drawing criticism from many fans, particularly during the 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. However, in 2018, she publicly supported Tennessee’s Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and criticized his Republican opponent, then U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn, due to her stance on LGBTQ and women’s rights.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift captioned an Instagram post in October 2018.

“I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG,” she continued. “I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

Swift went on to endorse President Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential campaign.