Popping up everywhere! Taylor Swift has done it again, this time by creating a pop-up shop with AT&T for fans on Tuesday, December 12.

Hundreds of Swifties waited on a long line to get a sneak peak into Swift’s world at the L.A. event. One supporter, George Vera, waited outside the night before just so he could be the first person inside. He told Us Weekly, “I was just so excited to see the whole experience. I already heard about the pop up shop from New York and I saw all the social media posts, so I was super excited to see what it was going to be like and what the merchandise would look like in store.”

As for Vera’s favorite part? He exclaimed, “I was not expecting to take pictures with all the props. I loved the throne and then of course the bird cage too!”

There were a lot of unexpected elements at the gathering. The infamous bird cage from Swift’s song “Look What You Made Me Do” music video was set up so that visitors could get the perfect photo opp and there were 250 exclusive snake keychains with ” Los Angeles” written on them that fans could purchase. Other merchandise included sweatshirts, jewelry and phone cases.

Even better? Attendees were also given the opportunity to get exclusive deals with DIRECTV while munching on cookies in the lounge area as the Grammy winner’s album played.

Swift didn’t show up herself, but the overall experience was worth it. Vera noted that he hopes to come back again before the pop-up shop is over.

Swift’s L.A. Reputation pop-up shop will be open at 1228 Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica from December 12 to December 16. AT&T customers can watch “The Making of a Song” on Taylor Swift NOW on DirecTV NOW, DirectTV (Ch. 1113) and U-verse (Ch. 1501).

