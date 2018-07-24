Ted Danson may have gone stag to a red carpet event this week, but his marriage is still blossoming, as evidenced by the way he talks about wife Mary Steenburgen.

As he hit up Oceana’s 11th Annual SeaChange Summer Party in Laguna Beach, California, on Saturday, July 21, the 70-year-old told Us Weekly “being in love with Mary” is the secret to both having a long-lasting marriage and to keeping the spark alive.

And for that matter, loving the 65-year-old actress is “pretty easy,” Danson said. The couple recently celebrated their 22-year anniversary, having wed in 1995 after meeting on the set of the 1993 film Pontiac Moon.

Danson also extolled the virtues of an “impeccably honest” relationship. “If there’s any kind of unspoken or little thing that hasn’t been communicated, we don’t let it sit,” he explained to Us. “So we don’t have anything festering in any way.”

“And we just like each other!” the Good Place star added. “We like each other a lot, we laugh a lot. It’s simple.”

This isn’t the first time Danson has waxed romantic about the Book Club star. In July, he told Us he is “madly in love” with her. “She’s a remarkable human being, so I’m just incredibly blessed,” he said at the time. “It feels like heaven on Earth. If I were to die, I can say, I know what it’s like to be loved and to love.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!