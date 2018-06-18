Back together? Leah Messer admitted to hooking up with her ex Jeremy Calvert during the Monday, June 18, episode of Teen Mom 2.

Javi Marroquin also shared his plans for asking Briana DeJesus a big question that will definitely make Kailyn Lowry furious. Check out what you missed during Teen Mom 2 this week.

Leah Admits to Hooking Up with Jeremy

Jeremy admitted he will always love Leah during last week’s episode, and that was sticking with her. She said she thinks he wants her back and admitted he’s asked her to have sex a few times.

A few months ago, they did sleep together, and she said she had to hide walking to the car in the morning so his mom wouldn’t see her leave. “I don’t feel anything,” Leah said. “I don’t want to go down that road again.”

They met and talked about having Addie’s birthday party together. They talked about how they hooked up a few months ago, which was “f—king awkward” for Jeremy. He joked about getting back together, and she said “don’t be crazy.” However he said he wasn’t sure if he still had feelings there.

Chelsea is Furious at Adam’s Parents

Chelsea Houska finally told her daughter about her dad Adam Lind’s drug problems and why she has to see him at a visitation center. Chelsea was feeling positive about the talk.

“He’s just sick right now,” she said she told her daughter. “I told her, ‘Right now, I don’t feel like it is safe for you to be around him unless it’s at this place.’”

When Aubree did get to visit Adam’s parents, they basically told her that everything Chelsea said was a lie, which made Chelsea mad beyond belief. “They obviously think that everything’s a lie and we’re all just out to get Adam,” Chelsea said.

David Threatens a Homebuilder

David Eason and Jenelle Evans were having problems with their house sinking, so they called the vice president of the modular home company they used to look at the house. Jenelle wasn’t there to see how David spoke to the man, but the cameras caught everything, including David speaking violently.

“You can take that idea and shove it up your ass,” David said to the man. He added that the man needed to “come back with (his) checkbook” and pay out of pocket for their home to be fixed. When Jenelle asked how it went, David just played it off like he had it all under control.

“I have faith that they will come out and fix our problem,” David said.

Javi Wants to Propose to Briana

Javi found out he was getting deployed again and was worried Briana wouldn’t be able to stay with him for the month he was away. She assured him it was going to be fine, and the two got matching tattoos to solidify their relationship.

“We can’t break up. You’re stuck with me forever,” Javi said. He confided in his sister that he bought Briana an engagement ring and planned on giving it to Briana before he got deployed. His sister said he was moving too fast, but he didn’t care.

Kailyn Faces Kris for the First Time Since Court

Kailyn was not only dealing with Javi’s deployment, but she had to deal with her baby’s dad Kris Lopez getting his first visit with Lux this week. She was so stressed out about giving her baby to Kris.

“I feel like I’m handing him to a stranger,” she said before dropping off Lux. “I’m going to throw up.”

It all went fine, until the drop off when Kris wouldn’t even acknowledge Kailyn. “We’re going to have to communicate at some point,” Kailyn said about Kris.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!