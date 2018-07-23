Tyler Baltierra didn’t even wait for #TransformationThursday to show off his 45-pound weight loss. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old showed off his progress to his Snapchat subscribers, by way of a peek of his pecs and abs. “5 months ago I was 208,” he wrote in the caption to the photo. “Today? 163! #BOOM.”

Baltierra has posted multiple shirtless pics to social media in recent weeks as he continues hitting the gym. “I think it’s important to document your journey, even if you don’t ever decide to share it,” he wrote alongside a July 7 shot of his changing physique. “Because the days you don’t feel like putting in the work because either you don’t feel like you’re seeing results or you’re just feeling lazy as hell, those are the days those pics come in handy to motivate & prove to yourself what you are doing & why! … I’m actually pumped & pretty proud of myself.”

And in a June post, the Teen Mom OG star told followers he owes his transformation to “hard work,” saying, “It’s been 6 months since completely changing my eating habits.”

His transformation clearly has wife Catelynn Lowell’s approval. In April, she too shared a shirtless photo of Baltierra. “#NuffSaid #myman #gethome #sexy @TylerBaltierra,” she wrote in that Twitter post. (The couple are parents of daughter NovaLee, 3.)

Meanwhile, as Baltierra works on his physical health, he and his wife are also focusing on their mental health. In June, the reality star opened up about a dark time in his life, when he contemplated suicide. “I still don’t like to categorize myself as a survivor but the older I get, the more I realize that we are ALL survivors & we ALL are worthy enough to live!” he wrote. Lowell, for her part, checked into rehab in January and returned home the following month.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

