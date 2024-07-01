Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has a lot of thoughts about a recent op-ed regarding Taylor Swift.

“A massive pile of misogynistic bull,” Navratilova, 67, shared via X on Sunday, June 30, along with a series of poop emojis. “This guy should be ashamed of himself and I can’t believe he writes for Newsweek … and they printed it. I mean …”

Newsweek made headlines on Thursday, June 27, after publishing a piece that detailed why Swift is “not a good role model.” Author John Mac Ghlionn noted that Swift, 34, “remains unmarried and childless” despite her various public romances. (The publication noted that the op-ed was updated on Monday, July 1, but it’s unclear what was changed.)

“A fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model,” he continued. “But, I suggest, it’s crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls.”

He continued: “While Swift’s musical talent and business acumen are certainly admirable, even laudable, we must ask if her personal life choices are ones we want our sisters and daughters to emulate.”

Ghlionn was self-aware enough to realize that the piece sounded like “pearl-clutching preaching” (something Swift references on her Tortured Poets Department album) but doubled down, claiming that his “concern [is] rooted in sound reasoning.”

The writer continued by discussing Swift’s high-profile dating history, referring to it as a “revolving door of relationships.” He further explained that Swift’s relationship history “raises questions about stability, commitment and even love itself.”

Upon reading the piece, Swifties — and other notable figures — shared their opinions via social media. In addition Navratilova, author Kiran Manral slammed the piece via X.

“Over the past week, I’ve seen a rash of vomit worthy opinion pieces by male writers on Taylor Swift. Here’s the latest,” she wrote, calling out the publication by name. “You should be ashamed of yourself for carrying this crap.”

Manral highlighted the “barf inducing” portion of the article that referred to Swift’s dating life. “Let me go get my barf bag,” she concluded.

While Swift has not publicly addressed the article, she has spoken candidly about the public’s obsession with her love life — especially in the album notes for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

“It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating. Or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with. If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him,” she wrote alongside the rerecorded album, which was released in October 2023. “And so I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era.”