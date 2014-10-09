An upcoming prison sentence is just one of the many hurdles currently facing Teresa and Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars, who were both recently sentenced in a serious fraud case, are also in the midst of dealing with Joe's drinking habits and a tense time in their relationship.

The couple opened up to Bravo's Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in this tough time, speaking to the TV personality after Teresa was handed a 15-month prison sentence and Joe was given 41 months.

Following this past Monday's electric first part of the sit-down, part two of the WWHL special is set to air on Thursday, Oct. 9.

In the special, the parents to four daughters speak about Joe's drinking problem — an issue that came up in the court proceedings when Joe's lawyer asked that part of his sentence include time in a rehabilitation facility.

"Before we started the Real Housewives stuff, I think I used to drink only on the weekends," Joe told Cohen. "Now I drink every day… just wine, I don't drink anything else really."

Explaining that he can "easily do" four bottles of wine with another person or "sometimes two" by himself, Joe admitted, "I might have a little problem, yeah."

"It's gotten worse with his dad passing," Teresa noted. Joe's father, Frank Giudice, passed away at the age of 63 this past June. "He says it helps him sleep."

The reality stars also touched on the state of their relationship.

"I don't think he meant to hurt me in any way," Teresa said of her husband, who is largely blamed for making the illegal moves that led the pair to their impeding jail time. "I think it's a learning lesson for both of us… Since [the sentencing] he's been feeling bad and keeps coming up to me and hugging me."

Joe noted that his wife is continually telling him that all she asks is for him to take care of the couple's daughters — a task he calls "a no-brainer."

"I do [feel guilty]," Joe added. "I did everything I could to get [Teresa] out of it, but it didn't work."

Tune into part two of the couple's Watch What Happens Live special on Bravo at 9:00 p.m. tonight, and watch clips of Joe and Teresa in the videos above.

