Family first. Teresa Giudice took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message to her daughter Gabriella Giudice on Friday, October 4, amid her husband Joe Giudice‘s deportation battle.

“I can’t believe you are 15 today! My calm, confident kind daughter, I admire your strength, your athletic ability & your brilliance,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote. “I can’t say enough good things about you, I’m so lucky we have such a special connection and glad we understand each other so well. I love you Gabriella, my porcelain doll❣️Happy Birthday my beautiful girl!! #happybirthday #birthdaygirl #soccerchamp 🎊🎉😘❤️🎂🎈⚽️🎈⚽️🎈🎈.”

Teresa’s birthday post came just one day after two judges approved Joe’s request to leave Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on Thursday, October 3.

The 47-year-old former construction business owner was granted permission to go to his native Italy — where he is facing deportation to — to earn money for his family while his deportation case is decided. Joe was taken into ICE custody in March after serving 41 months in prison for fraud charges.

“[Joe wants to] begin working and contributing financially to his wife and four kids,” his lawyer, James Leonard, said in legal documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Teresa, meanwhile, is holding her head up high. The 47-year-old star exclusively revealed to Us that she is focusing on her daughters, Gabriella, Gia, 18, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, and their well-being.

“I put them on this planet, I made them, so I can’t let them down,” she said on Thursday, October 3, while promoting her 2017 memoir, Standing Strong. “They look up to me, so that’s why I’m strong. I’m strong for them. I’m their role model. They look at me like, ‘You gotta tell me what to do,’ and that’s what I’m trying to do. … All four of them are very strong.”

Being the solo parent of four daughters is far from easy, however. Teresa told Us that she sometimes struggles juggling all of her many responsibilities.

“Being a single mom — Joe left when I came home — it’s hard,” she said. “It’s like, I have to be the mom and the dad. So I’m doing it all by myself. Everything. Taking care of the house, the kids, my dad lives with me, just everything. Being the breadwinner, doing it at all.”

