Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania is reportedly recovering from being involved in a car accident.
According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Milania, 18, was “involved in the crash” which occurred in New Jersey on Friday, May 17.
The outlet also reported that the Giudice family attorney, James Leonard, said the family “are extremely grateful that nobody was hurt. That’s all that matters.”
It is alleged that Milania’s Mercedes-Benz convertible “collided with another car” during the incident, with the outlet reporting that “there was some disagreement on the scene about who was to blame for the wreck.”
The teenager is claiming “the other driver ran a stop sign, slowly traveled through an intersection and hit her car.”
Milania’s version of events differs to that of the other driver, who is “claiming they stopped at the stop sign, looked and pulled out, but still somehow ended up crashing into Milania’s vehicle.”
The police report appeared to have signed off on Milania’s side of the story, stating that the incident took place due to the other driver’s “inattention and failing to yield to the right of way.”
Teresa, 52, has refused to let the accident ruin the family’s high spirits as she threw a college-themed party for Milania over the weekend to celebrate her daughter graduating from high school this year.
Teresa shared photos from the event via Instagram, captioning a series of snaps with gushing words, writing, “Congratulations on the University of Tampa! I love you so much and I am so proud of you! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish within your four years, make mommy proud.”
Milania shared her own snaps from the party, posting several Instagram photos of “my favorite people” posing with Milania in a room full of clothing and branded gear ahead of her forthcoming enrolment at The University of Tampa.
It is an extra special time in the Giudice household right now as the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey showed Teresa becoming emotional as another one of her other daughters, Gabriella, also left for college.