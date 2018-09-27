Terrence Howard and Mira Pak realized they’re better together. The couple have reunited following their 2015 divorce, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

“They’re tighter than ever. They’re happy,” the insider tells Us. “They are living in Chicago. The show [Empire] is going well, and they have two beautiful little boys.”

Howard, 49, hinted at his relationship status while speaking to Us at the Empire season 5 premiere event in New York on Monday, September 24. “I come home to my wife,” the actor replied, laughing, when asked how he balances his career and his love life.

The New York Daily News confirmed that the Iron Man star secretly divorced Pak, his third wife, in July 2015. The actress claimed in legal documents obtained by the outlet that she and Howard had been living apart since August 2014. She filed for divorce while pregnant with the couple’s first child, Qirin Love, who arrived in May 2015.

News of the Empire actor’s split broke in August of that year during court proceedings for a separate legal matter regarding his second wife, Michelle Ghent. Pak later attended the 2015 and 2016 Emmy Awards with the Oscar nominee.

Howard is also the father of Aubrey, Heaven and Hunter from his first marriage to Lori McCommas and 2-year-old son Hero, whom he and Pak welcomed in July 2016.

The Hustle & Flow actor had love on the brain as he told Us on Monday how the emotion fits into the Empire landscape. “These are real people who all have backstories, who’s all overcoming some challenges, who’s all trying to find love and utilize love. There’s really no bad people in the world. It’s really good people in bad circumstances and situations,” Howard said. “So when two people come together and love each other, you’re able to grow love because other people see it. You know it’s hard to see love by itself, but when two people are showing, it’s great, when the whole family is showing it, it’s magnificent, when the world is showing it, it’s wonderful.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!