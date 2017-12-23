He’s game! Terry Bradshaw, ex-NFL quarterback and Father Figures star, 69, opens his playbook for Us Weekly. Read on for 25 things you might not have known about the star.

1. My first job was mowing lawns for my neighbors. I got paid $1.25 an acre. It taught me about working hard and the value of a dollar.

2. The only celebrity that has left me starstruck was President Ronald Reagan. The secret service agents were taking bets about how sweaty I’d be when I came out, and I was drenched.

3. I actually set a record for throwing the javelin at my high school in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1962. It’s still there!

4. My favorite show right now is Ozark. It’s dark, but I can’t stop watching it.

5. I’m a pretty decent badminton player.

6. I’m not good at basketball, I can’t bowl worth a lick and I’m not good at baseball.

7. I was terrible at gymnastics.

8. I have eight dogs, two cats, two miniature donkeys and two miniature goats.

9. I’m afraid of bull sharks, the ocean, snakes and heights!

10. On my days off my wife brings me coffee in bed and a little bowl of oatmeal. I mean, isn’t she the best?

11. I’m obsessed with World War II. I’m reading a ton of books and watching documentaries.

12. My favorite cocktail is a bourbon on the rocks.

13. My first big purchase was a 1970 Pontiac GTO. I gave it to my brother. That car was beautiful.

14. My favorite cameo in a movie was The Cannonball Run. I got to meet Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin, Farrah Fawcett and Jackie Chan!

15. My celebrity crush growing up was actress Rachel Ward. Luckily, I have 20 happy years with my wife under my belt, so I just got over it a couple weeks ago!

16. My favorite book is the Bible. I always have a copy.

17. I play Crazy Eights with my family. We like to play on the plane.

18. My favorite place I’ve ever traveled was Munich. It is so full of history and I loved it.

19. Eighties music will always get me up. ABBA too. I was dancing a couple of weeks ago to ­“Dancing Queen.”

20. I was never a partier and I wasn’t a straight-A student.

21. I love old movies. My favorites star William Powell. I can recite a lot of them.

22. People always mistake me for Brad Pitt, everywhere I go — it has to stop!

23. My favorite quote is by singer Wintley Phipps: “It is in the quiet crucible of your personal private sufferings that your noblest dreams are born and God’s greatest gifts are given in compensation for what you’ve been through.”

24. On Mondays, my wife will put on my favorite movies and I’ll stay in bed all day.

25. My best fan experience: A fan had cancer and wanted to talk. I called him two more weeks in a row until, sadly, I found out he had died. But we had the greatest conversation.

