Terry Bradshaw knows a thing or two about transitioning from a celebrated career as an NFL quarterback to the bright lights of television.

So, who better to ask about the upcoming TV debut of Tom Brady — who will join him on Fox Sports as a broadcast analyst this fall — than Bradshaw himself?

In an exclusive conversation with Us Weekly, the four-time Super Bowl champion, 75, said the former Patriots star, 46, will have to break down some of his walls if he wants to truly excel at the job.

“Tom has always had a protection thing there,” Bradshaw said. “We know about his wife, we know about his kids. We know a little bit about him, but we don’t really know him. In Tom’s situation, there is a certain amount of unknown that spurs on curiosity.”

Bradshaw continued, “I want him to be great, and I think he will be. But we don’t know enough about him. Will we see a different side? Will he be funny? Will he be witty? Will he break the game down properly? I’m pulling for him, because television is not easy. You can’t lie to the camera because it picks it up.”

There are fewer concerns on Bradshaw’s end about the upcoming TV debut of Jason Kelce, who will join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown when the NFL season kicks off later this year. Kelce, 36, announced his retirement in March after 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He’s the kind of personality that television takes to,” Bradshaw gushed. “He’s quick, he’s witty, he’s funny, he’s likable, he’s knowledgeable. You’re comfortable when you listen to him. You like him.”

During his first season on the job, Brady will have the responsibility of calling the Super Bowl in 2025. When that time comes, Bradshaw argued, the Kansas City Chiefs won’t be there trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

“Kansas City will have a problem. I don’t think they’ll do it,” Bradshaw said. “They had a hard time last year during the regular season. Because what happens is once you have all that success, you can very easily get bored by the regular season. I thought last year was a good example. They struggled all year and turned it on in the playoffs. This year it will be even more of that.”

However, Bradshaw joked, “If they do it, that will be good for Fox because we’re doing the game and that will be a great story.”

In the meantime, Bradshaw is reveling in the experience of taking his acclaimed stage production, “The Terry Bradshaw Show,” on the road. The show tells Bradshaw’s life story through comedy, storytelling and, to the surprise of many, Bradshaw’s singing voice.

“When I found my voice, that’s when going on stage became so much fun,” Bradshaw explained. “I can see it in people’s faces. They’re shocked that I can sing. I enjoy that a lot.”

The show has seen many different iterations over the years, with Bradshaw describing the current version of the production as the most free-wheeling, spontaneous experience yet.

“There’s no structure to it,” Bradshaw said. “I may go too long with the audience and have too much fun. I may leave out songs, I may add songs, I may talk too long. It’s just kind of how it is. But that’s kind of how my life is.”

“The Terry Bradshaw Show” stops in Bossier City, Louisiana on Saturday, July 13, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 20 and Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday, July 26.