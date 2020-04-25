Terry Crews opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about him — including his love for drawing, his favorite meme of himself and the fellow celebrity he often gets mistaken for. Read on to learn more about the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor.

1. My favorite cheat meal is a brick-oven pizza!

2. My first paying job was as a courtroom sketch artist for my local news station. It was a very wild experience.

3. If I were on America’s Got Talent, I’d play the flute. I’m pretty good. I’m waiting for a Lizzo duet!

4. I love drawing faces. I just did Danai Gurira, Gal Gadot and Sylvester Stallone!

5. I thought I was going to be a special-effects artist after I saw Star Wars.

6. I’m a book nut. I have thousands of books.

7. My favorite meme of myself is from White Chicks, when I was singing “And I miss you” from Vanessa Carlton’s song “A Thousand Miles.”

8. My wife [Rebecca King-Crews] would say my best quality is my heart. I’ll cry in a minute and she thinks it’s so cute.

9. The most fun movie set I’ve worked on is The Longest Yard. That set was like a circus.

10. The lesson I’m trying to instill in my kids is to not be self-righteous.

11. I’m binge-watching Tiger King! Carole [Baskin] did it!

12. My favorite at-home workout is anything with resistance bands.

13. My favorite song to sing in the shower is “Stay” by Rufus and Chaka Khan.

14. I want a bigger garden. I want all the vegetables and spices in the world.

15. I [also] want to have a working farm with cows, chickens and horses. I’ll have that life soon!

16. One of my favorite props I’ve taken [from set] — I always ask first — is my shirt from The Expendables. I’m living a dream, so I want to remember it all.

17. I love making animated movies. I sent my portfolio to Disney. [Then] Toy Story came out and killed live-drawn animation. Woody killed my career, so I started acting!

18. My family loves to play Watch Ya’ Mouth. Bring a napkin, you’ll drool.

19. I used to get [mistaken for] Mike Tyson. I got into it with a woman who kept telling me we looked the same!

20. At the first concert I went to, I was working security. My bosses had to tell me to pay attention.

21. I felt I’d made it when Denzel Washington tapped me on the shoulder and said he was proud of everything I’d done. I was an extra on Training Day, and he remembered.

22. I’m a great griller. I make a rib-eye with [veggies].

23. I have over 500 custom suits. My favorite is a custom Prince of Wales suit. I feel like I could walk into the 1800s in it and people would say, “Damn, you look good!”

24. My favorite artist of all time is Leonardo da Vinci.

25. I was broke and I had a dream. I want people to know that when you see what you have — instead of what you don’t — you can get to the next step in life.

The Willoughbys is available to stream on Netflix now.

With reporting by Travis Cronin