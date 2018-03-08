The Los Angeles County District Attorney and the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office have both rejected Terry Crews’ sexual assault case against William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit, Us Weekly can confirm.

Prosecutors have chosen not to pursue the case per the statute of limitations, according to documents obtained by Us.

The news comes nearly one month after Venit responded to 49-year-old Crews’ lawsuit alleging that he grabbed his genitals at an industry event in 2016. Venit denied all claims made against him and also said that the Everybody Hates Chris alum won’t be able to win the suit because he did not suffer any injury and no sexual conduct took place.

TMZ reported that the agent said that he had consumed too much alcohol during the function and claimed that the incident was a matter of horseplay, for which he apologized for the following day. WME also responded to the lawsuit in February, saying that they reacted “both swift and serious[ly]” to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star’s claims. They also claim that Crews did not make any mention “of the incident to anyone at WME for nearly 18 months — during which he remained a WME client.”

Crews filed the suit against the Hollywood executive in December 2017, seeking monetary and punitive damages for assault, battery, sexual battery, gender violence, sexual harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The White Chicks star first brought up the allegations via a slew of tweets in October. He named Venit as his alleged abuser during an interview with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in November. WME gave Venit a one-month suspension without pay and he returned to work on November 27. Crews took to Twitter to express his rage after the fact writing, “SOMEONE GOT A PASS.”

