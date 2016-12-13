She tried it! Coco Austin is testing out the hottest beauty trends for Us Weekly Video in our brand-new exclusive digital series Out of This World With Coco Austin. Watch as Coco freezes her butt off with cryotherapy, vajazzles her lady bits and gets a 24-karat gold leaf facial in the videos above and below!

In the video above, the Ice Loves Coco alum, 37, accompanies Us to New York City’s Brazil Bronze Soho, where she bejewels her nether regions. “Today, I’m gonna be getting my hoo-ha blinged out!” she excitedly tells Us before her treatment. “You know I like bling. You know I like sparkle, so let’s go check this out.”

Asked how her husband, Ice T, will react to her newly glittered nether regions, Coco replies: “Ice isn’t really into bling all that much, but I think after he sees this, he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, that’s kinda cute, honey.’”

She adds: “I mean, it’s not gonna turn him on. I can guarantee that. The only thing that will turn him on is just a pair of heels. But you never know. This might tweak something!”

In the video below, the "Shoe Freak" singer tries out cryotherapy — a supercooling remedy (not yet approved by the FDA) believed to treat pain caused by physical injury, and have beauty and weight loss benefits — at NYC's KryoLife.

“I am kind of worried about this. I think of bodies being put in capsules and bodies being frozen,” Coco says minutes before stepping into the cryotherapy capsule, where she will endure temperatures ranging from negative-184 to negative-264 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, the former video vixen is willing to give it a go if it can help her maintain her youthful looks. “This is gonna keep me looking young? If this is gonna help my skin and help beautify me, I’ll do anything!” the TV personality says.

In the next video, Coco goes with Us to Manhattan’s Dyanna Spa, where she treated her skin to a rather luxurious — and sparkly! — skin treatment: a 24-karat gold leaf facial.

Toward the end of her visit, the mom of one — she welcomed daughter Chanel, 12 months, in November 2015 — admits, “I recently became a mommy and I haven’t gotten much pamper time, so this is like my first, like, real pamper time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!