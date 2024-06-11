That’s So Raven alum Anneliese van der Pol has no problem clapping back at haters — even when one of those haters is none other than JoJo Siwa.

“When JoJo Siwa trolls you on TikTok,” van der Pol, 39, wrote alongside a Sunday, June 9, TikTok video of herself lip syncing to the viral TikTok sound, “I was in rehab at like 15, I feel like this is not my biggest issue.”

The Disney Channel alum made the popular audio clip more relevant to herself by adding, “I was on Disney at like 15, I feel like this is not my biggest issue.” Van der pol also included a screengrab of Siwa’s shady comment on one of her previous videos.

“Six seasons and now a spinoff … I think they’re doing just fine,” Siwa, 21, commented on a May TikTok video of van der Pol laughing about the cancellation of the That’s So Raven spinoff series, Raven’s Home, after being fired from the show. “Also, look at your account … your highest views come from talking about the show/raven as well.”

In addition to her reaction video, van der Pol also replied to Siwa’s comment, writing, “‘Highest views’ — exactly, you’re catching on. Now put some respect on my name little girl. I walked so you could ‘dance.’”

Like van der Pol, Siwa is also a former child star. She got her start on the Lifetime reality series Dance Moms in 2015 before signing a contract with Nickelodeon in 2017 and acting in various shows and films for the network. She also released several children’s songs and her own feature film, The J Team, under Nickelodeon.

Siwa wasn’t the only person taken aback by van der Pol, who played Raven Baxter’s (Raven-Symoné) best friend Chelsea on That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home, celebrating the spinoff’s demise.

After one TikTok user questioned whether van der Pol had “a falling out” or “bad blood” with Raven, 38, van der Pol replied with a cryptic video.

In the clip, van der Pol lip synced to the viral TikTok sound, “We’re about to find out, honey. We just got started so I’ll let you know.”

The actress previously suggested that she was fired from Raven’s Home in an August 2023 TikTok video by using a sound from the Disney Channel show Phineas and Ferb.

“Wow! If I had a nickel for every time I was asked to leave a show starring Raven …,” she wrote alongside the clip before lip syncing along with the audio, saying, “I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice, right?”

Van der Pol hashtagged both That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home in the caption. She starred on all 4 seasons of the OG series, which aired from 2003 to 2007, before returning for the spinoff in 2017. She appeared in the first four seasons of Raven’s Home and was a guest star in season 5, but did not return for the final season, which came to an end in 2023.

As for her recent beef with Siwa, van der Pol was unaware of the “Karma” singer’s shady comment until her fellow Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano pointed it out to her.

“Didn’t JoJo Siwa actually go into your comment section?” Carlson Romano, 40, said during the Thursday, June 6, episode of her and van der Pol’s “Big Name Bitches” podcast.

Van der Pol replied that she’d seen people talking about someone named JoJo in her comments, but didn’t know what they were referring to.

“This is how old and stupid I am. … I was like, ‘What’s JoJo?’ I truly was like, ‘JoJo Rabbit?’” she said, referring to the 2019 film written and directed by Taika Waititi. “I have no idea what people are talking about.”