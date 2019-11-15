



An unforgettable weekend! From October 31 to November 3, the 9th annual Caribbean Food and Wine Festival invited tons of amazing chefs to Turks and Caicos for a jam-packed event — all for a good cause.

“This year’s festival [brought] together two Michelin-starred chefs, a James Beard Award Winner, esteemed winemakers and a group of extremely talented local chefs in honor of our beloved islands,” Caribbean Food and Wine Festival Co-Chair and COO and Principal of Grace Bay Resorts, Nikheel Advani, said.

The four-day event elevated local tastemakers and inspired others to travel from all over the world to experience everything the island of Providenciales has to offer. Not only was the festival full of good food and vibrant island flair, but it also raised funds and awareness for an important cause: the Department of Youth Affairs’ Lit’l Chefs mentor program.

Lit’l Chefs encourages young local chefs to learn skills that will help them pursue careers in hospitality, which is an essential industry in the Caribbean.

“Supporting our local community through these efforts has allowed us to continue to be a leader in this industry and we hope to inspire other islands to flourish in this way as well,” Advani continued.

The Caribbean Food and Wine Festival called in some heavy-hitting culinary talents to appear at the event including Ryan McCaskey, chef and proprietor of Chicago’s Acadia restaurant, U.K.-based chef Atul Kochhar, and Michael Schwartz of The Genuine Hospitality Group.

Wine specialists Alberto Chiarlo and Michael Polenske — creative director of Blackbird Vineyards, Recuerdo Wines, and more — also shared their expertise.