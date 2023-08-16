The Beckham family’s night out in Miami was cut short after a restaurant fight left one patron bleeding.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, and their youngest child, daughter Harper, 12, were celebrating a recent Inter Miami CF soccer victory at the steakhouse Gekko, which is co-owned by Bad Bunny, on Friday, August 11. The famous family was seen leaving the popular hotspot after a man got into a fight with security after being suspected of sneaking a photo with soccer star Lionel Messi.

In a video obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, August 16, the man claimed he was “jumped” by security “just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife.” The unidentified guest was left with a bloody and swollen right eye. The video also showed Victoria, 49, ushering her daughter into a car before heading to her own.

A rep for the restaurant later addressed the incident, telling Page Six, “An intoxicated guest was overbearingly taking photos of fellow guests and was asked to stop. He continued taking photos and was calmly escorted off property.”

The rep continued: “The guest then returned in an aggressive attempt to rush the door and re-enter the restaurant, to which he was prevented from entering.”

Victoria shared snaps from the family’s Gekko outing via Instagram over the weekend. “I LOVE MIAMI!!! So much fun last night!! Kisses @davidbeckham @antonelaroccuzzo @leomessi xxxx,” the Spice Girls singer captioned a trio of pics, not addressing the fight.

David, 48, meanwhile posted a selfie he took with Messi, 36, and Jordi Alba from Friday night via Instagram on Monday, August 16. The sweet snap — which David captioned “Smiles all around” — also featured his and Victoria’s youngest son, Cruz, 18. (The couple also share sons Brooklyn, 24, and Romeo, 20.)

The four family members supported the Miami soccer club — which David co-owns with Jorge Mas and Jose R. Mas — at another match earlier this month. “Incredible game tonight in Dallas!! Wow!!!!!” Victoria captioned an August 7 family photo via Instagram. “So so proud @davidbeckham x Dallas we love you!!! Xxxx @cruzbeckham #harperseven.”

At another game last month, Victoria posed for pictures with several fellow celebrity attendees, including Kim Kardashian, Marc Anthony, LeBron James and Serena Williams. “Friends supporting in Miami 🙏🏼kisses,” the fashion designer wrote alongside the photos on July 22.