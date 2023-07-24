Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham made an Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul soccer game their personal runway.

The duo commanded attention at the match, which took place on Friday, July 21. Kardashian, 42, brought back the fanny pack trend — but made it designer. Her Chanel belt bag featured a dainty chain that hugged her hips, a hot pink mini bag for storage and the brand’s logo dangling from the belt. She teamed the accessory with a white crop top and rippled blue jeans. For glam, Kardashian looked effortless with light foundation, filled in eyebrows, long lashes, glossy lips and a sleek high ponytail.

Beckham, 49, meanwhile, rocked a black top — finished with cutouts on her midriff — and matching pants. She teamed the timeless outfit with beachy waves, delicate jewelry and pink lips.

Beckham shared moments from the sporting event via Instagram on Sunday, July 23. She also celebrated the win with husband David Beckham who is a co-owner, son Cruz Beckham, daughter Harper Beckham and famous friends Serena Williams, LeBron James, Isabella Grutman, David Grutman and Marc Anthony.

“Friends supporting in Miami 🙏🏼kisses,” she captioned the post. Kardashian showed her support by commenting, “So much fun!!!! ⚽️”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

This isn’t the first time Victoria and Kardashian have slayed together. Back in 2019, Victoria debuted a priming moisturizer for her beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and posed with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian at the launch party. In a carousel of social media photos, Victoria could be seen wearing a white oversized blazer and matching slacks. Kim leaned towards Victoria in a black velvet dress and gave her a kissy face. Kourtney, 44, for her part, commanded attention in a black leather coat and knee-high boots.

Fans were quick to praise the trio in Victoria’s comments section. One wrote, “Victoria + Kourtney = perfect ❤️.” A second added, “This picture is legendary,” and a third commented, “The three women that never age.”

Kim again showed her love for Victoria the following year, when she, Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner dressed up as the Spice Girls. While she did not specify who was dressing up as who, Victoria shared the photo to her Instagram story and captioned it, “Hey @kimkardashian, which one is Posh?” alongside a laughing emoji.

Kim captioned her post, “Spice Girls.” She sprayed her hair red and paired it with a scarlet sweater and matching pants, seemingly representing Geri Halliwell, also known as Ginger Spice.