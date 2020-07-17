Kardashian Spice! Victoria Beckham was clearly amused after the Kardashian-Jenner sisters imitated her former girl group in a social media post.

“Spice Girls,” Kim Kardashian captioned the Thursday, July 16, Instagram photo featuring her, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

The KKW Beauty founder, 39, did not specify which members of the group each sibling was meant to emulate, which drew questions from Beckham, 46. “Hey @kimkardashian, which one is Posh?” she asked via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “x vb.”

Khloé, 36, shared the same shot on her Instagram account on Thursday, writing: “Album dropping 2021.” The pic appeared to be taken at the Revenge Body host’s June birthday party.

The Spice Girls — made up of Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) — formed in 1994. The pop group reunited to tour in 2019, sans the fashion designer.

Beckham wished her former bandmates well as they embarked, though. “Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour,” she shared via Instagram in May 2019.

The women are still on good terms. Bunton, 44, revealed earlier this month that the fivesome met up amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no!” she noted on her U.K. radio show. “We went on a social-distancing walk in the woods. … This time last year, we were performing at Wembley all glammed up. Well, this year we were in wellies, walking in the rain. Something you don’t see every day — five Spice Girls in their wellies!”

Beckham still has a soft spot in her heart for her previous gig too, despite walking away. She and son Romeo, 17 — whom she shares with husband David Beckham — danced to “Spice Up Your Life” in a cute video posted to her Instagram in December 2019. “Not the average day in the kitchen…” she remarked.

The singer and the former soccer player, 45, are also parents of son Brooklyn, 21, son Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 9. The couple wed in July 1999.