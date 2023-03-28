10 Best Belt Bags for Women That Are Handy and Hands-Free

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Belt bags are the ultimate street style staple. These accessories are not just fashionable, they’re also functional! Most purses require extra effort — you have to clutch a clutch, tote a tote or shoulder a shoulder bag. But this handbag is hands-free! Once you strap this belt belt around your waist or across your body, you can enjoy your active lifestyle while keeping your belongings safe. It’s a game-changer for going on walks, runs and hikes!

Some of the coolest celebrities have been spotted rocking fanny packs, from Beyoncé to Rihanna. Bella Hadid even wore a belt bag on the Fendi runway! We love styling this must-have with sweats or workout sets while running errands. It’s also a game-changer for travel! Just store your phone, wallet and boarding pass in this compact bag so you can easily access your essentials.

We picked out our top 10 belt bags that are sporty, stylish and sturdy. Once you go hands-free, you’ll never go back!

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

The belt bag that started a revolution! This lululemon bestseller is so popular that it has sold out multiple times already. Snag this water-repellent belt bag while you still can! Available in 13 different colors.

$38.00 See It!

Zorfin Fanny Packs for Women

The no. 1 bestseller in running waist packs on Amazon, this waterproof belt bag boasts soft lining with four separate zipper pockets and three card slots. And that shiny gold hardware gives the look an elevated touch!

Was $25 On Sale: $19 You Save 24% See It!

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag With Adjustable Strap

And this belt bag is the no. 1 bestseller in fashion waist packs on Amazon! With 25 different colors to choose from in every shade of the rainbow, this durable design is versatile and vibrant.

Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See It!

Lanul Belt Bag for Women

Simple and sleek, this affordable belt bag looks much more expensive than it is. Featuring inner mesh compartments and zipper closure, this waterproof pack is great on the go.

Was $17 On Sale: $15 You Save 12% See It!

Dagne Dover Ace Water-Resistant Belt Bag

If you’re looking to invest in a luxury belt bag that is totally on trend, then feast your eyes on this Dagne Dover crossbody! The soft neoprene is not just stylish but also sustainable. And the water-resistant fabric will keep your items dry in rain or shine.

$95.00 See It!

House of Want We Belt It Vegan Leather Waist Bag

Elevate your everyday #OOTD with this gorgeous belt bag from House of Want. Constructed with embossed vegan leather and embellished details, this style takes the silhouette to the next level.

$98.00 See It!

Maxtop Large Crossbody Fanny Pack with 4-Zipper Pockets

This belt bag feels high fashion! The mix of the black strap and zipper with the colorful body makes for an edgy aesthetic. With over 40,000 reviews, this spacious bag is a crowd-pleaser!

$18.00 See It!

Lolë Jamie Belt Bag

This is my all-time favorite belt bag! The construction is durable and high-quality, and there are also two zippered compartments for safekeeping. I’m obsessed with the hot pink hue!

$19.00 See It!

Wild Fable Fanny Pack

This budget-friendly belt bag from Target is too cute! One shopper gushed, “Love this little bag. I wear it like a crossbody and it’s great for essentials. I used it while traveling and it was perfect to carry what I needed. It kept everything I needed at hand and easily accessible. I’m so glad I got it and will continue to use. Love the color.”

$15.00 See It!

Bycobecy Clear Fanny Pack

Heading to a concert, sports game or amusement park? Many major stadiums only let you bring in a clear bag, so this clear belt bag is perfect!

Was $18 On Sale: $15 You Save 17% See It!

