These Warm-Weather Handbags Are Getting Us So Excited for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The countdown to spring has officially commenced! We’re only a month away from warmer weather. Bring on the spring break vacays, picnics in the park and sunny strolls!

Shopping for spring is pretty much the only way we’re getting through this freezing February. And the one item at the top of our lists is a new statement bag for the season. These chic accessories are the ultimate conversation starters! We tried to track down purses that spread all the bright and beachy vibes — pastel pops of color, woven details and floral patterns.

Get ready for spring with these seven stylish handbags for warm weather!

This Bamboo Handbag

Sturdy and stylish, this handmade bamboo handbag looks like a designer splurge. One customer called this purse “the perfect beach handbag.”

Was $38 On Sale: $30 You Save 21% See It!

This Straw Clutch

Fringe benefits! This fringe straw clutch is dreamy for a destination wedding or beach getaway.

$15.00 See It!

JW PEI Ruched Hobo Handbag

I borrowed this cute hobo handbag from my sister and immediately fell in love. It’s the ideal size for a day of exploring a new city or a night out on the town. And you have your choice of color in the rainbow!

$80.00 See It!

Straw Woven Rattan Bag

Handwoven with rattan straw, this summery bag is a beauty for a beach day or a brunch. Plus, there’s more than enough room to fit all your essentials!

$38.00 See It!

This Woven Faux-Leather Bag

And it was all yellow! This woven bag looks like an Italian luxury brand, but for a fraction of the cost. It’s a retail ray of sunshine!

$90.00 See It!

This Sunrise, Suntan, Sunset Tote

Obsessed with the hand-embroidered message on this raffia tote: Sunrise, Suntan, Sunset. That’s our idea of the perfect day!

$108.00 See It!

This Floral Beaded Handbag

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking! This lovely handbag combines two trends for the season: beads and flowers.

$27.00 See It!

