21 Trendy Spring Finds to Start Adding to Your Closet Now

We have just a bit more of winter to get through, but you know what? We’re actually relieved. We need that last stretch so we can make sure we’re fully prepared for spring. That means prepping our closet by filling it with trendy spring fashion finds!

So, what’s in for spring 2023? What’s trending? We’ll show you some of the top things to look out for below — and link you to affordable pieces you can buy now!

Sheer Brilliance

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether they’re your top layer or your bottom layer, sheer pieces are having their moment right now and deserve a spot in your outfit. This Soly Hux long-sleeve top is one of our favorites because it comes in fantastic spring shades!

2. We Also Love: This sheer, flowy Floerns dress can be worn so many ways — endless compliments will be heading your way!

3. We Can’t Forget: Sheer pants? You bet! This Awoscut pair will be excellent for beachy vacation or even for a night out!

Maxi Skirts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Maxi skirts are at the top of the fashion game once again, and now they’re better than ever. Go with the flow in this Bluetime skirt!

5. We Also Love: This gingham Zesica maxi skirt is just a must for picnics in the park and downtown brunches. Cheers for the tiers!

6. We Can’t Forget: If you love a boho vibe, you may be drawn to the lacy patchwork and velvet jacquard on this crinkled Young Threads skirt!

Nightwear as Daywear

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Elevated pajama and sleepwear styles are becoming the comfiest new trend. This Kolaoyep top-and-bottom set is so, so chic!

8. We Also Love: We also can’t get enough of chemise-inspired dresses. This velvety, lace-trim Rubruan nightgown is fancy enough to wear to a more formal occasion!

9. We Can’t Forget: If the spring sun is really shining down, try this lightweight, striped ISZplush set, featuring a button-up top and matching shorts!

Crushing It in Crochet

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Crochet is most definitely back for spring 2023! We love the retro vibes of this cropped Meladyan top and its bell sleeves!

11. We Also Love: Flower power! This colorful crochet Gotagse tank top will be so cute, whether you wear it high baggy jeans or layered over a bodycon dress!

12. We Can’t Forget: How about a crochet dress for airy beauty from shoulder to ankle? We adore this Bsubseach dress so much!

Ultra-Baggy Pants

13. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re already into wide leg pants, you might find yourself quickly falling in love with going even baggier. We’re into the ’90s look of these Viatabuna cargo jeans!

14. We Also Love: Don’t you love when sophisticated style and true comfort come together? That’s what you get with these corduroy Minibee pants!

15. We Can’t Forget: Lightweight and extremely flowy, these baggy Iximo pants are made of a breezy blend of linen and cotton!

Denim Details

16. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s prime time to get creative with your denim! Instead of just wearing jeans, try something like this Lily parker bib dress over a T-shirt!

17. We Also Love: Denim jackets are forever timeless, but let’s take things up a notch with this Ebossy jacket. You get sheer details in this one — two trends in one!

18. We Can’t Forget: This Khanomak jumpsuit is so cute, especially with its tie at the waist. You can wear it with heels, sneakers, sandals, flats, etc.!

Viva Magenta

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Viva Magenta is Pantone’s color of the year, and spring is the best time to bring it out. Grab a new versatile, go-to piece in the bold shade, like this OThread & Co. top!

20. We Also Love: Dressing up for a formal event? This long Woosea dress will make you the star of the photo booth!

21. We Can’t Forget: You’ll feel like royalty in this layered tulle Chicwish maxi skirt. Try it with a slouchy cardigan or a plunging cami!

