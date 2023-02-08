Cancel OK
Valentine's Day

13 Last-Minute Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day Gifts Under $10

By
last-minute-valentines-galentines-day-gifts-under-10
Valentine's Day gifts under $10. Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time is almost up! With Valentine’s Day coming up on February 14 — and Galentine’s Day on February 13 — this is our last chance. If you still need a gift for your partner, your BFF or another loved one in your life, we’re here to help with some fast-shipping and affordable suggestions on Amazon Prime.

Whether these are your main gifts or additions to bigger gifts, these Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day gift picks are all under $10. These picks prove that you don’t need to spend a pretty penny to find something great!

last-min-valentines-day-gifts-versace-perfume
Versace

Pros:

  • A designer pick for under $10
  • Fresh scent should appeal to nearly everybody
$9.99
See it!
Valentines Day Romantic Gifts for Her Him Women,-I Love You-Scented Candles, Funny Gifts for Mom, Mothers Day Anniversary Stocking Stuffers Birthday Gifts for Women Wife Girlfriend Boyfriend BFF
risadas

Pros:

  • Soothing lavender scent
  • Approximate 50-hour burn time
$8.99
See it!
LAKIBOLE Beanie Hats for Men Slouchy Beanies for Men Knitted Caps Women Teen (Dark Gray&Beige)
LAKIBOLE

Pros:

  • Set of two
  • Currently 69% off
Was $16On Sale: $5You Save 69%
See it!
Penta Angel Handmade Cherry Blossom Card Pop Up 3D Flower Card Romantic Love Letter Greeting Anniversary Wedding Valentine Birthday Gift Card Blank Stationery Paper Card for Her Him Husband Wife
Penta Angel

Pros:

  • Can be displayed as decor
  • A gift for someone who says they don't want a gift
$8.99
See it!
Mr. Pen- Squishy Toys, 12 Pack, Squishies, Squishy, Squishes for Kids, Squishy Toy, Squishy Pack, Squishes, Squishy Animals, Stress Relief Toy, Mini Squishes, Small Toys for Kids
Mr. Pen

Pros:

  • 12 different squishy, stretchy toys included
  • Cute, but also great for stress relief
$6.85
See it!
PAVOI Solid 925 Sterling Silver, 22K Gold Plated, 0.6mm Italian Diamond-Cut Square Box Chain Necklace for Men and Women, MADE IN ITALY (16, Yellow Gold)
PAVOI

Pros:

  • Available in yellow gold, rose gold and silver finishes
  • Made in Italy
$9.95
See it!
MARLOWE. No. 102 Men's Body Scrub Soap 7 oz | Best Exfoliating Bar for Men | Made with Natural Ingredients | Green Tea Extract | Amazing Scent
MARLOWE. M BLEND

Pros:

  • Fresh, woodsy scent
  • Cruelty-free
$9.49
See it!
Plumping Lip Oil Hydrating Lip Gloss Tinted Lip Balm Transparent Toot Lip Oil Lip Care, Big Brush Head Glitter Shine Long Lasting Moisturizing Lip Glow Oil Nourishing Non-sticky Fresh Texture (007#Raspberry)
Loobexery

Pros:

  • May have a plumping effect
  • Non-sticky
$9.88
See it!
Paint by Numbers for Adults,eniref Paint by Numbers for Adults Beginner Blue Door with Flower , Acrylic Paint Adults' Paint-by-Number Kits Home Decor 16X20Inch
eniref

Pros:

  • Comes with canvas, paint, brushes, hanging hooks and instructions
  • An activity you could work on together
$9.98
See it!
Striking Viking Vanilla Beard Balm - Styles, Strengthens & Softens Beards and Mustaches - Natural Beard Conditioner Wax with Organic Shea Butter, Tea Tree, Argan & Jojoba Oils and Vanilla Scent
Striking Viking

Pros:

  • Organic, natural ingredients
  • Delicious vanilla scent
Was $13On Sale: $8You Save 38%
See it!
VAHDAM, Himalayan Green Tea Gift Sets for any Occasion (50g/1.7oz) Brews +25 Cups | Non-GMO, 100% Natural & Fresh Green Tea Gift Set
VAHDAM

Pros:

  • Beautiful tin
  • Brews 25+ cups
$9.99
See it!
Two Oh One 3PCS Heart Shape Pastel Love Hair Clip Claw Strong Hold Women's Accessory for all Hair Type, Set 2
Two Oh One

Pros:

  • Set of three
  • For all hair types
$8.99
See it!
Ferrero Collection Premium Gourmet Assorted Hazelnut Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and Coconut, Luxury Chocolate Gift for Valentine's Day, 6.1 oz, 16 Count
Ferrero Rocher

Pros:

  • Assorted confections, not just one type of chocolate
  • Everything is individually wrapped for freshness
$7.89
See it!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

