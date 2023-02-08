13 Last-Minute Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day Gifts Under $10

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Time is almost up! With Valentine’s Day coming up on February 14 — and Galentine’s Day on February 13 — this is our last chance. If you still need a gift for your partner, your BFF or another loved one in your life, we’re here to help with some fast-shipping and affordable suggestions on Amazon Prime.

Whether these are your main gifts or additions to bigger gifts, these Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day gift picks are all under $10. These picks prove that you don’t need to spend a pretty penny to find something great!

Pros: A designer pick for under $10

Fresh scent should appeal to nearly everybody $9.99 See it!

Pros: Soothing lavender scent

Approximate 50-hour burn time $8.99 See it!

Pros: Can be displayed as decor

A gift for someone who says they don't want a gift $8.99 See it!

Pros: 12 different squishy, stretchy toys included

Cute, but also great for stress relief $6.85 See it!

Pros: Available in yellow gold, rose gold and silver finishes

Made in Italy $9.95 See it!

Pros: Comes with canvas, paint, brushes, hanging hooks and instructions

An activity you could work on together $9.98 See it!

Pros: Set of three

For all hair types $8.99 See it!

Pros: Assorted confections, not just one type of chocolate

Everything is individually wrapped for freshness $7.89 See it!

