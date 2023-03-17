Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The lululemon Belt Bag has changed the activewear fashion game forever. This popular pouch provides hands-free storage so we don’t have to go on runs with our keys in our socks (Yes, we’ve done that. No, we’re not proud of it). You can even rock this bag around your waist or your shoulders for extra versatility. It’s a street style staple! No wonder this bestselling belt bag has sold out countless times.

If you haven’t been able to score this viral sensation before, today is your lucky day (but actually — it’s St. Patrick’s Day!). Not only is the Everywhere Belt Bag back in stock in some of the beloved basic shades, it’s also now available in the cutest new colors. Whether you’re shopping for your first belt bag or adding to your collection, you do not want to miss this exciting drop!

Read on to find out why the lululemon belt bag is an everyday essential!

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L is a necessity when you’re on the go. Riddle me this: What’s the alternative to putting your phone and wallet in your pocket while walking around the neighborhood? And how else are you supposed to run errands without lugging around a heavy tote? Up until we discovered the magic of belt bags, we could never figure out a fix. This lululemon accessory is a lifesaver! Now you can stay active with your belongings secure in the zippered pocket. Plus, the water-repellant fabric will keep your things dry on a rainy day.

Pro tip: I love using this bag as a crossbody when I travel so I don’t have to dig through my duffel bag to find my boarding pass and ID. Keep your friends close and your belt bag closer.

Versatile and functional, this belt bag elevates any outfit with Sporty Spice vibes. If you want a shade that goes with everything, I’d opt for the black, white or grey. But if you want to spice up your style for spring, try a bright color like Emerald Ice or Wild Berry. And don’t forget to check out the brand-new colorways: tie-dye, beige with the lululemon logo and a pastel blue/lavender.

“Durable, versatile and stylish,” one shopper declared. “It’s a basic accessory for anyone active that wants to keep wallet and keys close to them. I have been using this for traveling and all the pockets and zippers are really functional.” Another customer gushed, “This bag is great for everything and anywhere! Super cute, trendy, and easy too! Love it and 100% recommend. Definitely worth every penny!”

This lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is an absolute must-have! Hurry to snag one (or 10) before it sells out again.

See it! Get the Everywhere Belt Bag 1L for just $38 at lululemon!

