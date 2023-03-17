Tory Burch’s New Ballet Flat Is Major — Plus, Shop More Styles on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Tory Burch’s ballet flats have effortlessly reached icon status. It doesn’t matter what your sense of style is — these adorable shoes can complement any wardrobe! They’re sleek, typically made from soft leather and have the unmistakable double “T” logo right at the front. Swoon!

The brand will never stop making these shoes because of how popular they are, but new iterations pop up every season to keep the ballet vibes new and fresh. Out of all of the versions of the ballet flat we’ve seen, this latest pair may be our new favorite. They are so simple, sophisticated and chic, they’re quickly becoming the It-shoe for the spring season!

They may not resemble your typical ballet flat, but these loafers are equally as comfortable and versatile. What we love most about them is their understated aesthetic. You still see the Tory Burch logo, but it’s more minimal and less prominent. Some shoppers may not love the smaller hardware, but we’re definitely fans!

At the end of the day, you can team these flats with any ensemble, but unlike the classic ballet version, they offer a bit more elegance. They resemble a high-end European-style shoe, which is why we imagine Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing them multiple times out in Milan during Fashion Week. Once the supermodel rocks anything as accessible as these shoes, they’re bound to sell out fairly quickly. If you’re as enamored as we are, get your hands on a pair ASAP! They’re currently available in black and cream leather, and both options are absolutely ideal for the springtime.

But in case you’re not a huge fan of this new style, we picked out other ballet flats from Tory Burch on sale right now. Check out our top marked-down picks below!

These Jewel-Encrusted Flats

Originally $378 On Sale: $229 You Save 39% See it!

These Comfy Elastic Flats

Originally $278 On Sale: $119 You Save 57% See it!

Thse Studded Flats

Originally $498 On Sale: $229 You Save 54% See it!

These Classic Flats

Originally $268 On Sale: $179 You Save 33% See it!

These Ballerina-Style Flats

Originally $298 On Sale: $209 You Save 30% See it!

These Adorable Floral Flats

Originally $328 On Sale: $199 You Save 39% See it!

