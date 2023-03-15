21 Flattering Open-Front Sweaters Available in Chic Spring Neutrals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re a fan of neutrals and love open-front sweaters (and who isn’t?), today is your lucky day! We took both of these two details into consideration while shopping for new necessary knits, and found some incredible options you’re bound to adore.

From cropped styles to luxurious maxi knits, we’re pretty sure we’ve covered every style of sweater under the sun. Check out our roundup below and stock up on these spring knits while they’re still in stock!

Cropped Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: We fell for this sweater almost instantly for more reason than one. It’s such a solid lightweight layer for the spring and is supremely versatile, — it also totally channels the balletcore aesthetic which is rising in popularity.

More cropped open-front sweaters we love:

Mid-Length Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Although this sweater comes from a loungewear brand, this knit feels elegant enough to team with fancier looks! This ultra-cozy and soft sweater will make you feel like you’re on cloud nine wherever you go. It’s available in cream, but we’re partial to this dreamy pewter hue! Barefoot Dreams has done it again, people.

More mid-length open-front sweaters we love:

Maxi Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: This is the type of boho knit which we love the most! Instead of going for a patterned sweater, which is fairly typical, this cardigan keeps it simple. It has a slouchy feel, is available in a solid shade and has a whimsical touch thanks to the tassels which ring true to the boho-chic aesthetic. Shoppers add that the extra long length makes it feel super luxurious. Divine!

More maxi open-front sweaters we love:

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!