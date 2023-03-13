This Figure-Flattering Floral Dress Is Your New Spring Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We simply can’t express how excited we are for the weather to finally get warmer again — mostly because dresses return to our rotation! We feel most confident while rocking a beautiful frock, especially if it’s one that’s particularly flattering. It makes complete sense, right? After a season of puffers and sweats, it’s time to shine again.

While we have plenty of options in our arsenal, this style from PRETTYGARDEN just popped up on Amazon, and it immediately captured our attention. It’s designed in a style intended to complement any figure, and shoppers say it hugs the curves in the best way possible. Tens across the board!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Bodycon Dress for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

The bottom line? This floral dress has so much going for it. We adore embracing flower-filled garments in the spring, and this year is no different. But what makes this dress more unique than styles we already own is the way the bodycon fit is executed. Rather than just utilizing a tight, body-hugging material throughout the garment, the fabric is scrunched with elastic threads to create a smocked look. This adds texture to the dress which makes your body look smoother and sleeker. Any lovely lady will surely appreciate this upgrade!

The other feature of this dress we’re obsessed with would have to be the sleeves. They’re billowy and puffy with tiny ruffle accents, which may sound over-the-top — but it totally complements the vibe of the dress. It adds to the femininity and balances out the tighter bodice!

You can pick up this piece in various floral prints, and there’s even a blue leopard print version available for those who want to take a walk on the wild side. Reviewers say this dress looks amazing on a wide range of frames, so naturally, they’re thrilled with the purchase. Adding it to our growing spring wardrobes is a must, and we can’t wait to slide it on to celebrate the start of the new season!

