Slide Into Spring in These Stylish Birkenstock Sandals From QVC

2023 is the Year of the Birkenstock. We’ve already seen the classic clogs all over social media, but now the brand’s sandals are becoming a street style staple for spring. These trendy shoes are effortlessly cool, beloved by celebs and customers alike. And if your primary focus is comfort, then you’ll be happy to know that these shoes provide arch support and shock absorption.

QVC just dropped a brand-new selection of Birkenstocks on their site! We rounded up five of our favorite sandals below so you’ll be ready to rock all spring and summer long.

Birkenstock Two-Strap Slide Sandal – Arizona

Perfect for a pool party or a beach day, these waterproof slides are an easy everyday sandal. Plus, they can be cleaned in a pinch!

Get the Birkenstock Two-Strap Slide Sandal – Arizona for $49.95 or 3 Easy Pays of $16.65 at QVC!

Birkenstock Two-Strap Comfort Footbed Slide Sandal — Arizona

Arguably one of Birkenstock’s most popular pairs of footwear, these two-strap sandals are both trendy and timeless. The contoured cork-latex footbed will adjust to your foot for all-day comfort. Style these slides with jean shorts or a maxi dress!

Get the Birkenstock Two-Strap Comfort Footbed Slide Sandal — Arizona for $140.00 or 3 Easy Pays of $46.67 at QVC!

Birkenstock Thong Sandal — Honolulu EVA

Thong sandals are trending for spring and summer! Stay up to date with these affordable and attractive EVA sandals, which you can take from the beach to a backyard barbecue.

Get the Birkenstock Thong Sandal — Honolulu EVA for $39.95 or 3 easy payments of $13.32 at QVC!

Birkenstock Leather Thong Sandal — Gizeh

Another thong alternative is this leather sandal, featuring a contoured cork footbed. Whether you’re spending your summer by the lake or kicking it in the city, this stylish shoe will put a spring in your step.

Get the Birkenstock Leather Thong Sandal — Gizeh for $99.95 or 3 Easy Pays of $33.32 at QVC!

Birkenstock Leather Slide Sandal – Franca

This leather sandal gives Us Grecian vibes! Complete with leather criss-cross straps, these shoes are an elevated take on simple sandals.

Get the Birkenstock Leather Slide Sandal – Franca for$120.00 or 3 Easy Pays of $40 at QVC!

Shop all Birkenstocks available at QVC here!

