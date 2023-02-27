Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Has anyone else forgotten how to dress for warm weather? As soon as temperatures start dropping in the fall, our wardrobe becomes exclusively cozy and covered-up. Dresses? Blouses? Skirts? Never heard of them. Now that spring is less than a month away, it’s time to put some effort back into our ensembles. But since it’s not going to become hot overnight, we need to stick with transitional tops that will help Us bridge the gap between winter and spring.

Since skinny jeans are slowly coming back into style and baggy jeans have never been our jam, we prefer a happy medium with denim. Whether you call them boyfriend jeans, mom jeans or straight-leg jeans, these pants are comfy-chic! And we rounded up 17 transitional tops that pair perfectly with this everyday silhouette. Shop our favorite finds below!

1. Swing into spring in this long-sleeve blouse with smocked bodice. One shopper summed up our sentiment about this lightweight top: “This was SO cute. So flattering. I get so many compliments! It’s such a simple design and just looks so good. Personally I love anything that I don’t have to wear a bra with!” — originally $44, now just $28!

2. We’re smitten with the unique stripped pattern of this Cable Stitch sweater! One reviewer reported, “This is a nice, soft, warm sweater that screams “warm and comfortable” — just $45!

3. Our idea of a spring fling is going steady with this short-sleeve ribbed knit top! It comes in 40 different styles, from pastel to heart-print — originally $37, now just $31!

4. Made with a thin knit, this slouchy tunic top is the perfect transitional piece. As one shopper said, “It’s soft and light, warm but breathable” — just $26!

5. Give the cold shoulder on date night in this sultry long-sleeve shirt! Form-fitting and flattering, this asymmetrical top will look amazing tucked into high-waisted jeans — just $24!

6. Rent the Runway offers a wide variety of pre-loved designer pieces that are now on sale for an affordable price! Originally retailing for $140, this short-sleeve burgundy sweater from Tome is now over $100 off. According to one review, “This is one of those clothing items you keep forever. It’s great with a pant or skirt suit for work and looks fabulous with jeans!” — originally $49, now just $34!

7. Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. This ruffled off-the-shoulder blouse looks like a gem you would find at a boutique — just $30!

8. Another Rent the Runway deal, this Derek Lam blue floral blouse originally retailed for $260. It’s such a gorgeous staple for spring (or any season, for that matter) — originally $65, now just $46!

9. Pretty in pink! This V-neck tunic top with bell sleeves is a showstopper — just $25!

10. Need some lightweight loungewear to take you from winter to spring? This half-zip pullover is soft and stylish — originally $38, now just $28!

11. How cute is this 3/4-sleeve French terry sweatshirt? Just add jeans, sneakers and gold jewelry, and you’ve just elevated your street style from basic to breathtaking — originally $21, now just $19!

12. Boho-chic! This white long-sleeve top with lace embellishments is oh-so-dreamy — originally $54, now just $43 with code DEALS20!

13. Shoppers say that this deep V-neck relaxed sweater is ideal for late summer, fall and spring. You can dress this cozy top up or down — originally $48, now just $35!

14. We’re positively enamored with this pastel ribbed knit bodysuit! Also available as a crop top, this pink, orange and yellow top looks so expensive — just $52!

15. Go from winter to spring in this black floral mesh bodysuit. It’s our go-to for a night out on the town — just $34!

16. Pretty preppy! Adorned with imitation pearl buttons, this English Factory crisp cotton top is a fresh take on a classic style — just $90!

17. And last but certainly not least is this V-neck polo pullover from Anthropologie (the striped sweater the model is wearing in the photo above). One customer claimed that it’s the “perfect sweater to take into spring” — just $118!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!