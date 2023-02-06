Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Springing to action! We’ve made it to the final stretch of winter, meaning warmer, sunnier weather is finally on the horizon. But of course, we’ll need to figure out how to dress ourselves through that transitional period as the seasons change over.

As winter changes into spring, it might be warm during the day but icy cold at night — or the sun could be shining but the wind could feel frigid. You need pieces that can both keep you warm but also keep you cool. It’s a tough job, but these pieces from Nordstrom are up for it!

Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket

This is the prime time to pull out your faux-leather biker jackets! This cropped style is wonderfully edgy but sleek and unique. Grab it in black or light green!

Starting at $45.00 See it!

Caslon Drawcord Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Knit Dress

This cinched-waist dress is like an elevated version of a sweatshirt dress. Wear it with tights and boots or with short socks and sneakers!

Was $79 On Sale: $47 You Save 41% See it!

BP. Oversize Easy Cardigan

A knit cardigan is an essential for transitional weather. It’s an easy layer you can slip on over any outfit, no matter how casual or dressed up. This one comes in four colors!

Was $59 On Sale: $41 You Save 31% See it!

Felina Velvety Soft Joggers

It’s time to put away the heavy sweats, but it might still be too soon for shorts. This is when you want to start looking for new joggers. These have a velvety finish and a slim fit, so you can wear them as more than just loungewear!

$48.00 See it!

ASOS Design Bias Cut Stretch Satin Skirt

It’s midi skirt season! The stunning color and gleaming satin on this ASOS style easily caught our attention. Wear it with a cropped tee or grab heels and a corset top!

$42.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Explore all women’s fashion at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!