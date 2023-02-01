You Can Wear This Slouchy Sweater Into Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve officially hit that point of winter where stores are starting to stock spring clothing, and we almost feel bad buying warm winter clothing for ourselves. We need it, but winter will only go on for so much longer. Should we just put off buying another sweater until the fall?

If you need a sweater, you need a sweater! But if you don’t want your purchase to feel like a waste, the key is to stick to transitional pieces you can wear into spring as well. It’s not always easy finding a sweater that can do both seasons, but in this case, we’re going to link you right to one!

Was $40 On Sale: $33 You Save 18% See it!

This Ugerlov pullover sweater from Amazon is our winter-to-spring must-have. It has a slouchy, oversized fit that reaches past the hips, and while it’s made of a warm merino wool blend, it’s airy and even features perforated details for extra breathability!

This sweater has a vertical ribbed knit, but since its shoulder seams are dropped all the way down to the elbows, the knit naturally falls into a horizontal pattern on the upper arm. This design also creates a batwing effect! At the ends of the sleeves you’ll find a wider rib for the cuffs, matching the wider rib of the sweater’s hem!

This pullover sweater, which has a chic mock neckline, comes in four perfect shades: beige, khaki, grey and yellow. It also comes in two sizes to keep things easy: small-medium and large-X-large.

While it’s still cold out, you can wear this sweater with jeans or maybe faux-leather leggings and boots of any height, or try it with a suede mini skirt with fleece-lined tights. You could also go super comfy with joggers and a beanie, or more professional with straight leg trousers and flats!

When it starts to warm up, wear this sweater with a pair of high-rise denim shorts and sneakers or with a tennis skirt and block heel sandals. It’s great for a walk on a breezy beach too, worn over a swimsuit or with linen pants. Or how about this sweater over a romper with canvas slip-ons? You can basically wear it any and every way!

Not your style? Shop more from Ugerlov here and explore more pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

