The Boys star Claudia Doumit says that finding success in Hollywood has changed her mind about getting a nose job.

While speaking on a panel at San Diego Comic-Don, Doumit, 32, opened up about how she considered going under the knife earlier in her career.

“It’s a beautiful half-Lebanese, half-Italian nose,” she said onstage Friday, July 26. “It’s very strong.” Still, “Ever since I was a young age, I thought to myself, ‘When I book my first job, I’m gonna get a nose job. I’m gonna get paid for that and then I’m gonna get a nose job.’”

She said the pressure to get plastic surgery “was fed to me for many, many years.” But, “then I booked my first job and I didn’t get a nose job — I’m saying ‘job’ a lot here,” she joked. “But I didn’t get a nose job and then booked the next job, and thought ‘I’ll get it now.’ And then I didn’t get a nose job. And then I kept booking jobs and not getting nose jobs. And I kind of realized one day that I was booking jobs with the way that I looked, and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t need a nose job because I’m booking jobs.’”

The actress, who hails from Australia, landed her first big TV role on the NBC sci-fi series Timeless in 2016 before crossing over into video games as Farah Karim in 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Doumit now plays Victoria Neuman, a politician and secret supervillain, in the Amazon Prime superhero series The Boys.

Doumit explained, “I’m doing the thing I love and I’m doing it the way that I look. And it’s not what the traditional narrative is. It’s not what a lot of people might think beauty is. But I think it’s beautiful and I think I wanna see more big noses on women on the screen. So, go, baby.”

Off-screen, Doumit has been linked since June 2022 to The Boys costar Jack Quaid, who’s played tech whiz Hughie Campbell and one of the good guys on the show since its 2019 premiere. Doumit joined the cast in 2020.

In July 2023, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple was “still together and are going strong.”

As his career continued to take off, Quaid, 32 — the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid — was keeping his personal life close to the vest. “He’s a very private person these days, just like his mother,” the insider shared. (Ryan, 62, and Dennis, 70, split in 2000 after nine years of marriage.)