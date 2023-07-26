The Boys costars Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit are “still together and are going strong,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The couple were first linked in June 2022 while promoting season 3 of their show, The Boys, in Doumit’s home country of Australia. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time showed the costars holding hands.

Quaid and Doumit, both 31, have worked together on the superhero series since she joined the cast as Victoria Neuman in 2020. (Quaid, for his part, has portrayed lead Hughie Campbell since the show’s 2019 premiere.)

As his career continues to take off, Jack — the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid — is keeping his personal life close to the vest. “He’s a very private person these days, just like his mother,” the insider shared. (Ryan, 61, and Dennis, 69, split in 2000 after nine years of marriage.)

While the Oppenheimer actor may hesitate to discuss his relationship with Doumit off camera, he frequently gushes over his connection with The Boys cast.

“What makes a job really special is when everyone is so bonded, not only amongst each other but we feel bonded with the crew and the people that make the show,” Jack noted in a June interview with DiscussingFilm.net. “We could have been trapped together for seasons with people that we don’t like. But everyone is a wonderful human being. Despite how atrocious they may be as a character, everyone is a wonderful human being.”

Jack has become a bonafide star in his own right thanks to his work in The Hunger Games, Scream, Oppenheimer and more. Before scoring his big break, he was aware of the ins and outs of celebrity life from growing up with famous parents.

“Sometimes I would have my friends in my class try to be friends with me because of who my parents were. And it was just like, ‘Wait, this is weird. You don’t really like me for me. You’re 6 years old and trying to get in good with my parents,’” he previously recalled to Spoiler Magazine. “That was kind of my first crash course in that. And then I just got very good at knowing who was genuinely my friend. I call it my BS detector.”

Prior to his romance with Doumit, Jack dated actress Lizzy McGroder. The duo were spotted cuddling up together at the season 2 premiere of The Boys in September 2020. It is unclear when they called it quits.