Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer may have had one of the most stacked casts of all time — but most of the actors already had a place in our hearts.

The biographical film, which was released in July 2023, chronicled the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in developing the first atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project.

Off screen, Oppenheimer became a major topic of conversation due to its star-studded cast which includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck and Rami Malek.

Nolan reflected on his vision for Oppenheimer shortly before the film became a box-office success.

“Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated. They can’t speak. I mean, there’s an element of fear that’s there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I’ve ever done,” the director told Wired in June 2023. “I showed it to a filmmaker recently who said it’s kind of a horror movie. I don’t disagree. As I started to finish the film, I started to feel this color that’s not in my other films, just darkness. It’s there. The film fights against that.”

Since its release, Oppenheimer has continued to be critically-acclaimed for the performances from the film’s cast.

Scroll down for every Oppenheimer actor who might have left a lasting impression in your childhood: