Cillian Murphy honed his craft for nearly three decades before his Oppenheimer role made him one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

“I’m stubborn and lacking in confidence, which is a terrible combination,” Murphy joked to The Guardian in July 2023 while promoting the project. He confessed: “I don’t want to put anything out that I don’t think is excellent.”

Excellent is one of the many descriptors viewers used to describe Murphy’s acting in Oppenheimer. The Christopher Nolan-directed project depicts the story of real-life American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy) and his role in developing the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer, however, it isn’t the first time that Murphy has wowed audiences with his skills. He earned TV-lovers’ approval in 2013 when he first starred on Peaky Blinders — but his acting roots date back to the mid-90s.

Scroll down to Murphy’s biggest milestones: