A perfect pairing! Fans of Peaky Blinders can now celebrate season 6 with a special cocktail created by Bushmills Original Whiskey.

The company announced that it concocted a Tommy Shelby-inspired drink called the Shelby Sour. The recipe, which combines sweet and fruity flavors with Bushmills Original Whiskey, will be available until Thursday, March 17.

The St. Patrick’s Day-themed cocktail can be made at local bars and will allow viewers to drink like the Shelby family.

“What better way to welcome Bushmills as the Official Whiskey of the Peaky Blinders TV series than with a free whiskey cocktail for our loyal fans,” the vice president of licensing at Endemol Shine North America, Scott Shillet, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We’re excited to give our extended Shelby family a first taste of the partnership this St. Patrick’s Day as they eagerly await the sixth and final season of the hit show”.

Lander Otegui, who is the senior vice president of marketing at Proximo Spirits, also teased how the hit BBC One drama helped bring the cocktail together.

“The motivations of the Shelbys are those of family, loyalty, and perseverance, which are the same qualities that have put Bushmills at the forefront of whiskey making for hundreds of years,” Otegui noted earlier this month. “Over the course of our partnership, we are excited to connect with a new, dynamic generation of whiskey drinkers through collaborative content and experiences that speak to the history and heart of our brand.”

The announcement comes less than one month after the final season of Peaky Blinders, the British period drama about the crime gang of the same name, premiered.

Cillian Murphy, who has played Tommy Shelby since the show debuted in 2013, recently discussed how it felt to say goodbye to Peaky Blinders. “TV shows can plateau. They find their groove and they stick to it, but I’m very proud of the fact that each season has become richer and deeper,” Murphy, 45, explained to Entertainment Weekly in February. “With [season] 6, it’s definitely the case. We were determined to make it brilliant.”

He added: “We’ve always tried to make each season the best one. And I think we succeeded with this.”

Peaky Blinders fans can head here for more information about the Bushmills Original Whiskey’s one-of-a-kind creation in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

