7 Fast-Shipping Gift Ideas for the Whiskey Lover in Your Life — Under $100

Women may have the reputation of being difficult to shop for, but men are just as tricky. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift for the guy in your life, base it on a theme. For example, does he always order a whiskey when you head out to a dinner date? If so, we’ve got you covered!

Instead of simply picking up a nice bottle of whiskey that he probably already has, we came up with a variety of whiskey-related items that any gent will absolutely adore. Read on for more!

This Cocktail Smoker

If you want to infuse whiskey with smoke, this handy little device is essential! The set includes wood chips that can be used right out of the box. Hello, craft cocktails!

Get the Gramercy Kitchen Company Cocktail Smoker for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Infusion Kit

Make your own whiskey infusions with this set! You’ll receive 12 different flavors and bottles to mix up your own personalized blend.

Get the DO YOUR WHISKY Infusion | DIY Kit for $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Beautiful Decanter

This decanter doesn’t just aerate whiskey to perfection, it’s also totally gorgeous! It comes with a set of two glasses that are ideal for a cozy nightcap at home.

Get the Jillmo Whiskey Decanter Set for $95 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Game Of Thrones Themed T-Shirt

Any GOT superfan will immediately recognize this iconic line from the show!

Get the That’s What I Do I Drink Whiskey And I Know Things T-Shirt for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Elegant Cocktail Book

This leather-bound book contains a slew of interesting recipes that will impress any dinner guest.

Get the Graphic Image Whiskey Cocktails Leather-Bound Book for $80 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Clever Whiskey Glass

Avoid your whiskey being watered down with this seriously cool slanted ice glass!

Get the Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge Glass for $25 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Funny Socks

If the guy you’re shopping for has a sense of humor, they will adore these socks!

Get the If You Can Read This, Bring Me Some Socks for $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

