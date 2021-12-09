Our Picks: 7 Great Holiday Gifts for Your Best Friend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw once said, “Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style.” We couldn’t agree more! A BFF is the real MVP in your life, supporting you through all your ups and downs. So, make sure to add your friends to your holiday shopping list this year — they deserve some love too! Whether your bestie keeps up with the Kardashians or has a haircare hobby, we found the perfect platonic presents. These gifts are guaranteed hits for the holidays! Read on to shop our seven favorite finds from Nordstrom, Amazon, Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue.

For the Sweet Dreamer

We already adored Slip’s silk sleep masks, but this limited-edition blinged-out bronze beauty is next level. The set even comes with a matching hair tie that helps prevent damage and breakage. Big fans! This sleep mask feels like a gentle hug, and it’s a bedtime game-changer — I have it, and now I can’t sleep without it!

Get the Slip Disco Fever Holiday Celestial Nights 2-Piece Set for just $75 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

For the Haircare Enthusiast

In our dream world, we’re getting a fresh blowout multiple times a week. But since we’re on a budget, this Drybar Blow-Dryer Brush is the next best thing. “Beyond 5 Stars! The best hair tool ever!” declared one shopper. “For the first time ever, my hair looked like I came straight from the salon! As promised in the product description, it was easy to use, dried my hair in half the time and left my frizzy long hair looking like I had spent hours getting a straightening treatment. Best product ever!” And it’s currently on sale!

Get the Drybar Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush for just $128 (originally $150) at Nordstrom!

For the Kardashian Superfan

Even if your best friend isn’t obsessed with the Kardashians, they’ll still appreciate this heavenly soft robe from Kim Kardashian’s Skims Cozy Collection. I have it, and I never want to take it off! It’s a loungewear essential any time of year. One satisfied shopper said, “This thing is like wearing a teddy bear. I LOVE it.”

Get the Skims Cozy Knit Bouclé Robe for just $128 at Nordstrom!

For the Guy Friend in Your Life

Don’t worry fellas, we haven’t forgotten about you. It can be tricky to pick out a present for men, but we found an essential travel companion that every guy needs. This top-rated toiletry kit comes in 25 different colors and has enough room to store all of your friend’s belongings. One review reported, “Great toiletries bag that is very sturdy and stylish. It fits everything that I need (toothbrush, hair gel, shaving kit, deodorant, etc.) plus more.”

Get the Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit starting at just $30 at Amazon!

For the Beauty Buff

Don’t miss this amazing deal — eight products for the price of one! This Best of Skin Set features fan-favorite products from top beauty brands: Clinique 7-Day Scrub Cream, Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion, Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash, Elizabeth Arden Prevage 2.0, Mario Badescu Gentle Foaming Cleanser, Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer, Youth Haus Eye Mask and Sunday Riley Good Genes. Give your BFF the ultimate stocking stuffer with this beauty kit!

Get the 8-Pc. Best Of Skin Set, Created for Macy’s for just $21 with code: FRIEND (originally $35) at Macy’s!

For the Cozy Homebody

This holiday candle puts the warm in housewarming! We can’t think of one gift that is more universally appealing than a classic candle. And this particular seasonal scent contains notes of pomegranate, Mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber. It’s a seasonal staple!

Get the Nest New York Holiday Scented Candle for just $44 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

For the Skincare Specialist

Give your BFF an at-home spa treatment with this five-piece set of Peter Thomas Roth masks and eye patches. They’re so soothing and luxurious! This set packs a punch with a Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel, Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer, Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox Hydrator, 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm and Cucumber Hydra-Gel Eye Patches.

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic 5-Piece Kit for just $75 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!