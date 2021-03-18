Happy St. Patrick’s Day! David Henrie, Jerry O’Connell and more celebrity kids celebrated Wednesday, March 17, holiday with festive outfits.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 31, adorably dressed his 2-month-old son, James, in a green hat for his first St. Patrick’s Day.

“We had a wonderful prime rib and the most delish handmade cookies,” the former Disney Channel star wrote via Instagram on Wednesday of their festivities. “My wife, [Maria Cahill], crushed some Irish dancing (see my Stories), and [our 23-month-old daughter], Pia, was trying to copy her haha. I can’t wait to see my daughter learn Irish dancing from her momma who used to be one of the top ranked dancers in the world (I’m obviously unabashedly proud of my wife haha)!”

Not only did the actor share footage of himself cutting into their dinner while wearing a “Grill Master apron,” but he showed off their leprechaun and four-leaf clover-themed desserts as well.

On his Instagram Story, Henrie debuted his wife’s dance moves. “Go, baby!” he gushed. “St. Patrick’s Day is the best!”

As for O’Connell, 47, the Kangaroo Jack star’s 12-year-old twins, Dolly and Charlie, celebrated the holiday while attending virtual school.

“Pretty wasted on Zoom School already,” the New York native captioned an Instagram photo of one of his daughters smiling in a green sweater and matching socks, as well as a green necklace, headband and earrings. “Happy St. Paddy’s!”

The actor, who shares the preteens with wife Rebecca Romijn, joked in March 2020 about their rough time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It took four days of isolation but just realized, I don’t like my children,” O’Connell tweeted last year. “UPDATE: Tough decision but my wife and I just expelled our children from HOMESCHOOL. I was a pretty good parent when this lockdown started, but I’ve turned into the mom from Precious.”

In November 2019, the Defenders alum joked that he and the actress, 48, would have an “anti-custody battle” if they split. “We stay together and not for the kids, so not one of us has to deal with them,” he joked at the time. “You know how famous couples go through custody battles and they’re crazy and drag on for years? We would have a very quick [one]. ‘Your honor, I should not have anything to do with these children.’ … They know. This is not a secret.”

