Up close and personal. Jerry O’Connell is having a rough time self-quarantining with his and Rebecca Romijn’s children amid the coronavirus spread.

“It took four days of isolation but just realized, I don’t like my children,” the actor, 46, tweeted on Thursday, March 19.

The New York native, who shares 11-year-old twins, Dolly and Charlie, with the actress, 47, went on to write, “UPDATE: Tough decision but my wife and I just expelled our children from HOMESCHOOL. I was a pretty good parent when this lockdown started, but I’ve turned into the mom from Precious.”

In November 2019, the Defenders alum told Us Weekly exclusively why he and Romijn are “afraid” to split for the sake of their children’s custody.

“One of us might end up with our kids,” O’Connell joked at the time. “We stay together and not for the kids, so not one of us has to deal with them. We would have a rare anti-custody battle.”

He went on to explain, “You know how famous couples go through custody battles and they’re crazy and drag on for years? We would have a very quick [one]. ‘Your honor, I should not have anything to do with these children.’ … They know. This is not a secret.”

He and the former model tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their twin daughters the following year.

Dolly is like her dad, Romijn told Us exclusively in July 2018, thanks to the “bigness of her personality.” The Librarians alum added, “Charlie is like neither of us. Charlie is quietly awesome and doesn’t need to be loud to prove herself to anybody. And none of us are like that. She’s amazing. Very mature.”

What the sisters have in common, though, is their love of dance. “Right now, they’re really into choreography,” Romijn shared with Us. “They spend a lot of time choreographing dance routines. They were really impressed with The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman’s movie. So they learned all the music from that.”