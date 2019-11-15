



“The secret … is we had twins and now we’re too afraid to split up because one of us might end up with our kids,” the actor, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, November 14, while promoting Bob Evans Farms Refrigerated Dinner Sides with Alfonso Ribeiro. “We stay together and not for the kids, so not one of us has to deal with them. We would have a rare anti-custody battle.”

The New York native explained, “You know how famous couples go through custody battles and they’re crazy and drag on for years? We would have a very quick [one]. ‘Your honor, I should not have anything to do with these children.’ … They know. This is not a secret.”

He and the actress, 47, who tied the knot in 2007 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, welcomed Dolly and Charlie the following year. The little ones got their own rooms in 2018, and Romijn told Us exclusively in July of that same year that they fought much “more” with their own space.

“All of a sudden, they’re more important than they used to be,” the former model explained at the time. “They feel like they’re all high and mighty. They’re acting like teenagers already.”

While Dolly is like her dad, thanks to the “bigness of her personality,” the California native told Us, “Charlie is like neither of us. Charlie is quietly awesome and doesn’t need to be loud to prove herself to anybody. And none of us are like that. She’s amazing. Very mature.”

That being said, the twins do have dance in common. “Right now, they’re really into choreography,” Romijn shared with Us. “They spend a lot of time choreographing dance routines. They were really impressed with The Great Showman, Hugh Jackman’s movie. So they learned all the music from that.”

That’s good news for O’Connell, who told Us in 2016 that he wants his daughters to be like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. “One [of my girls] is very into [her school’s production of High School Musical] and got ready for the audition, and the other one wouldn’t audition,” the Defenders alum explained. “I couldn’t believe what a stage parent I turned into. I was trying to make her go and audition. My wife got really upset with me and said, ‘You can’t make them do these things if they don’t want to do them. For some reason, I thought my kids were like the Olsen twins. I was like, ‘You gotta get out there. You have to audition.’ And my kid just didn’t want to do it.”

The 10-year-olds don’t mind when their dad feeds them Bob Evans meals, though. “They’re excited because I have a discount code to Bob Evans and they’re feeding very well at the moment,” O’Connell told Us. “They’re like, ‘Mac and cheese tonight, baby!'”

