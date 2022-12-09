One year later, Scott must embrace the role and deliver gifts to children near and far with help from the No. 1 elf, Bernard (David Krumholtz), and his son, who never stops believing in Santa — or his dad.
“He’s a generous comedian. He wants other people to be funny and he wants them to feel fulfilled and it’s really important to him and he cares,” she exclusively told Us. “He’s a live wire but also a very constant joy.”
Scroll down to see what the original stars of The Santa Clause and The Santa Clause 2 are doing now:
‘The Santa Clause’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tim Allen, David Krumholtz, Elizabeth Mitchell and More
He put on the suit! Tim Allen brought Father Christmas to life in 1994’s The Santa Clause — and fans are still enchanted by his hilarious depiction of the iconic holiday figure.
Scott Calvin (Allen) is thrown for a loop after Santa falls off his roof on Christmas Eve while he is watching his son, Charlie (Eric Lloyd). After putting on the red coat and hat, Scott magically becomes the white-bearded man, even if it takes him a while to believe it.
One year later, Scott must embrace the role and deliver gifts to children near and far with help from the No. 1 elf, Bernard (David Krumholtz), and his son, who never stops believing in Santa — or his dad.
In 2002, Disney released The Santa Clause 2, which shows Scott living happily in the North Pole full time. The hiccup, however, is that he must find a wife before Christmas Eve or else he will have to forgo being Santa.
Allen again slipped on the red suit for 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. This time around, Scott battles Jack Frost (Martin Short) after being tricked into wishing away his role as jolly old Saint Nick.
The Last Man Standing alum surprised fans in January 2022 when he confirmed that he would again play the dual role of Scott Calvin and Santa Claus in Disney+’s series, The Santa Clauses. In the show, which premiered in November 2022, Scott must decide whether he’s ready to hand over his Christmas duties to someone else now that he’s turning 65.
“Getting back into the Santa Claus suit was a complicated affair because I’d forgotten — the worst part of it is they have to make a mold of your face,” Allen exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022, noting, “I hate to give up all these secrets. It’s like watching any of those movies done on a blue screen or green screen. It takes away all the magic.”
The Toy Story star tried not to spoil anything for viewers but explained to Us that when his face was fitted with a plaster mold, he panicked.
“I almost had a nervous breakdown because they put a heavy liquid plaster over your face to get an image and you gotta sit there for 30 minutes as it hardens with two straws up your nose,” he revealed. “Not a good experience. And the people that did it said a lot of people don’t make it through the 15 [minute mark]. It’s kind of a torture test.”
Allen’s negative experience didn’t affect his on-set charm, according to costar Elizabeth Mitchell, who plays his wife, Carol a.k.a. Mrs. Claus.
“He’s a generous comedian. He wants other people to be funny and he wants them to feel fulfilled and it’s really important to him and he cares,” she exclusively told Us. “He’s a live wire but also a very constant joy.”
Allen portrayed both Scott Calvin and later Santa Clause in all three of the Disney movies. The Colorado native has also starred in the Toy Story franchise as Buzz Lightyear, Jungle 2 Jungle, Galaxy Quest, Christmas With the Kranks, Wild Hogs and El Camino Christmas. His TV hits include Home Improvement, which ran from 1991 to 1999, and Last Man Standing, which ended in 2021.
The actor made his producer debut in 1990 and has since worked on projects including The Six Wives of Henry Lefay, Assembly Required, Last Man Standing and More Power, which he started cohosting in 2022. Allen reprised his Scott/Santa role in 2022’s The Santa Clauses.
The Shaggy Dog star was married to Laura Deibel from 1984 to 2003. The exes share daughter Katherine, who was born in 1989. Allen went on to marry Jane Hajduk in 2006 and the couple welcomed daughter Elizabeth in 2009. Elizabeth plays Allen’s daughter in The Santa Clauses.
The California native portrayed Scott Calvin’s son, Charlie, in all three Santa Clause films. The actor later starred in Dunston Checks In, Deconstructing Harry, My Giant, Luminous Motion and Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2. Lloyd also played Little John Warner on Jesse from 1998 to 2000. He eventually stepped behind the camera in 2017 and started working as a sound mixer and designer. His projects include 11 episodes of Sisters and the short film Grandpa: The Horror.
Lloyd returned to acting in 2017 as well with a role in Weedland. He has since appeared on Comic Conventions and made a cameo on one episode of 2022’s The Santa Clauses.
Credit: Joseph Lederer/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock /Photo Image Press/Shutterstock
David Krumholtz
Krumholtz played No. 1 elf, Bernard, in the first two holiday films. He went on to star in 10 Things I Hate About You, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle — and its sequels — Superbad, The Big Ask, I Saw the Light, Ghost Team, Wonder Wheel, Crown Vic, Asking for It and Class. The California native’s TV credits include Numb3rs, The Playboy Club, The Newsroom, Partners, Gigi Does It, The Good Wife, All Hail King Julien and The Plot Against America. The actor is also a producer having worked on Gigi Does It, which he also wrote, and Class. After being noticeably absent from The Santa Clause 3, Krumholtz slipped back into his elf costume for Disney+’s 2022 miniseries The Santa Clauses.
The Monty alum has been married to Vanessa Britting since 2010. The couple share daughter Pemma and son Jonas.
Credit: /Joseph Lederer/Walt Disney Prod/Buena Vista/Kobal/ShutterstockArthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Wendy Crewson
Crewson portrayed Charlie’s mom, and Scott’s ex-wife, Laura Miller. She reprised the role in both sequels. The Canada native then starred in Air Force One, Sleeping Dogs Lie, The Covenant, The Vow, Into the Forest and The Nest. The actress also appeared on 24, ReGenesis, Crimes of Passion, Revenge, Saving Hope, Frankie Drake Mysteries, When Hope Calls and 2022’s Good Sam. Crewson will play UC Gloria Ballard in the 2023 series Pretty Hard Cases.
The A Killing Spree producer was married to Michael Murphy from 1988 to 2009. The exes share daughter Maggie and son John. Crewson moved on with Gary Logan, whom she wed in 2009.
Reinhold played Charlie’s stepdad, Neil Miller. The actor reprised the role in both Santa Clause sequels. The Delaware native later starred in The Hollow, Highly Functional, Bad Grandmas and Four Christmases and a Wedding. In 2022, it was announced that Reinhold will reprise his role as Billy Rosewood in the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley movie. He has also worked as a producer and director on projects such as 2006’s Be Still.
The Fast Times at Ridgemont High star was briefly married to Carrie Frazier from 1985 to 1986. He married screenwriter Amy Reinhold in 2000. The couple share one child.
The California native joined the Santa Clause franchise in 2002’s The Santa Clause 2, before reprising her role as Carol/Mrs. Claus in the third installment. Mitchell has since starred on Lost, V, Revolution, Once Upon a Time, Crossing Lines, FBI: International, First Kill and Outer Banks. The actress’ movie credits include Kristin’s Christmas Past, The Christmas Club, Witch Hunt, Queen Bees and When Time Got Louder. Mitchell reunited with her holiday movie family in 2022 for Disney+’s miniseries The Santa Clauses. The Loving alum made her producer debut in 2021 with Witch Hunt.
Mitchell split from Chris Soldevilla in 2013 after nine years of marriage.
Credit: Joseph Lederer/Walt Disney Prod/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock/Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Spencer Breslin
The New York native joined the cast as No. 2 elf, Curtis, in The Santa Clause 2. He returned for the third film in 2006. Breslin has since starred in The Cat in the Hat, Raising Helen, The Shaggy Dog, Stuck in Love, Some Kind of Hate, External Forces and 2022’s Murder, Anyone? He also appeared on Teamo Supremo and Center of the Universe. Abigail Breslin’s older brother made his producer debut in 2000 with A Kids Becomes a Kid. He has since worked on Widget & Poptop and the 2018 short film External Forces.
Additionally, Spencer has his own record label, Acadian Recording Company, and released his debut album, Labor Day, in 2012. Four years later, he joined the band Broken Machine.
Mumy portrayed Charlie’s little sister, Lucy Miller, in both The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3. The California native has since starred in the Cheaper by the Dozen movies, Santa Buddies and The Loud House Movie. She has also voiced characters on Lilo & Stitch: The Series, Catscratch, Powerpuff Girls Z, Higglytown Heroes, Chowder, Winx Club: Power of Believix and Bravest Warriors. Mumy has played Leni on Nickelodeon’s animated series The Loud House since 2015.
The actress, who is also an instructor for Barry’s Bootcamp in Los Angeles, announced in December 2021 that she is engaged to her longtime beau, Ben.