The Cars’ Ric Ocasek and his wife, Paulina Porizkova, have split after 28 years of marriage. The former supermodel announced the news in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, May 2.

“Our family always has been — and still is — a well-built car. When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So, we’re ditching the bicycle,” she began. “Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year. The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”

Porizkova, 53, went on to state that the “love” between them, however, is still “wide and deep.”

“It’s practically tangible, and that sort of love can never disappear. Expect to keep seeing happy family photos,” she continued. “As I’m sure you can understand, out of respect for our children and each other, we’ll not be commenting further (here or elsewhere) at this time.”

Ocasek, 74, and Porizkova both attended his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in Cleveland, Ohio, last month. They tied the knot in 1989 and are parents of sons Jonathan and Oliver.

