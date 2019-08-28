



The Challenge ’sis recovering from a freak accident that left him blind in one eye.

“Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated,” the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, August 27, alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a patch over his right eye while his girlfriend, Kaz Crossley, visited him.

“So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half,” he continued. “Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me… But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things.”

Campbell then thanked Crossley, 25, for “flying out to look after me” in Ibiza, Spain, where the incident occurred. “If anyone knows where sells [sic] cool eye patches let me know,” he wrote, adding the hashtags, “#captinhook #thor #fettywap.”

The MTV personality tagged the location of his Instagram post as “Heavens Gate.”

Over on Twitter, Campbell wrote that he currently has seven stitches in his eye “and the doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll see properly again.” However, he applauded the medical professionals for doing “a good job saving it as they said I might loose [sic] my whole eye to begin with.”

Through it all, the reality star is staying hopeful. “[I] don’t want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible,” he tweeted.

I currently have 7 stitches in my eye (gross) and the doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll see properly again, they done a good job saving it as they said I might loose my whole eye to begin with. But Im hopeful and don’t want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible 🤞🏽 — Theo Campbell (@theo_campbell91) August 28, 2019

Crossley, for her part, wrote on her Instagram Stories that the couple have gone through “a hard 24 hours.” She called her boyfriend “brave and positive,” adding, “I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful.”

The former Love Island U.K. contestants started dating earlier this year. Next up, Campbell will compete on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, which premieres on MTV Wednesday, August 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

