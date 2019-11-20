Royal sympathies. Erin Doherty is showing support for Duchess Meghan amid her legal battle with the British tabloids. The Crown actress said that she could never handle the amount of scrutiny the 38-year-old Suits alum has faced since joining the royal family.

“I mean, I definitely, like, I know when I come home from a day of shooting and I’m literally … I’m ultimately just grateful to not be in their position,” the 27-year-old British actress exclusively told Us Weekly at the premiere of The Crown in Los Angeles. “Because, I don’t know, I feel like I would just crumble under the pressure of being under that amount of scrutiny day in and day out, so I have complete compassion for her in that situation.”

Prince Harry and Meghan took legal action against the Associated Newspapers in October after Mail on Sunday’s publication of a letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle. At the time, Harry slammed the press for “bullying” the former actress.

“I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in,” the 35-year-old royal said in a statement. “There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people.”

Meghan, meanwhile, opened up about her mental and emotional struggles since becoming a royal and welcoming son, Archie, now 6 months, in the ITV documentary Harry And Meghan: An African Journey.

“Especially as a woman, it’s really … it’s a lot,” she said in October. “So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed … And also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Doherty has learned a thing or two about the pressures of being a royal since landing the role of Princess Anne on the hit Netflix series. While the Les Misérables alum is empathetic towards Meghan, she understands the interest in the family.

“I feel like everyone just wants to know their normal human qualities,” she told Us and other reporters. “They’re like, ‘Oh, my God, what do they have for breakfast? Like, what do they talk about?’ … You want to know their vulnerabilities and their flaws. And this show [The Crown] does that and it’s really fascinating.”

Season 3 of The Crown hit Netflix on Sunday, November 17. The series also stars Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O’Connor and Charles Dance.