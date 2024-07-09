Joe Bonsall, who was a longtime member of the country and gospel group The Oak Ridge Boys, died on Tuesday, July 9. He was 76.

The Grammy winner died from complications of the neuromuscular disorder Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, according to a statement released from representatives of his family.

“Joe loved to sing. He loved to read. He loved to write. He loved to play banjo. He loved working on the farm and he loved the Philadelphia Phillies,” read a statement on Bonsall’s official website announcing his death. “But Jesus and his family always came first — and we will see him again on the Promised Day.”

Bonsall served as a member of The Oak Ridge Boys for nearly 50 years and was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Months before his death, Bonsall announced his retirement from The Oak Ridge Boys’ ongoing Farewell Tour due to increasing health issues and immobility.

“Many of you know I have been battling a slow onset (over 4 years now) of a neuromuscular disorder,” he wrote via X in January. “I am now to a point that walking is impossible so I have basically retired from the road. It has just gotten too difficult. … The @oakridgeboys will finish the Farewell Tour without me but rest assured I am good with all of it! God’s Got It!!!”

In addition to a successful music career, Bonsall was the author of 11 books including his upcoming memoir entitled I See Myself, which will be released in November.

At the request of Bonsall, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, his family also asked for donations to be made to The ALS Association or the Vanderbilt Medical Center ALS and Neuroscience Research Center.

Related: Country Music’s Biggest Couples Whether high school sweethearts or second chances at love, these country couples are in it for the long haul. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have a love story for the ages. The twosome tied the knot in 1996 and went on to welcome daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey in 1997, 1998 and 2001, respectively. Despite […]

Soon after Bonsall’s death was confirmed, many in the music industry shared their condolences and fond memories of the singer.

“We lost the great Joe Bonsall of the @oakridgeboys and country music is crying today,” Jon Rich of Big and Rich fame wrote via X. “Joe was a real friend, and someone I looked up to not only as an artist, but as a man. He’s left a legacy of incredible music, and endless accounts of his kind heartedness. #RIPJoeBonsall.”

Lee Greenwood added, “Joe and I would have conversations on the road sometimes before a concert and sometimes afterwards about the crowd, the music and who we are as Americans. My family sends prayers to the Bonsall Family and The Oak Ridge Boys. We will miss you, Joe!”