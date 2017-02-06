These Are the Super Bowl Ads That Got Political This Year

Taking a stand. Several companies got political this year in their Super Bowl LI commercials on Sunday, February 5. From 84 Lumber to Budweiser, here are the corporations that seemingly took aim at President Donald Trump and his anti-immigration policies. Take a look at the commercials in the videos above and below!

Airbnb

Without naming Trump, Airbnb’s commercial appeared to be an outright response to the divisive presidential campaign. The ad promoted a message of togetherness by showing close-up shots of people of all ages, races and genders. "We believe no matter who you are, where you're from, who you love, or who you worship, we all belong,” a voice-over said. The home-sharing company’s site also included a pledge to provide short-term housing for 100,000 people in need, including refugees.

84 Lumber

84 Lumber’s ad appears to be a direct response to Trump’s controversial immigration policies and his plan to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The ad, titled “The Journey Begins,” follows the struggles of a Hispanic daughter and mother enduring the hardships of migrating to a new country.

Audi

In the spirit of the women’s marches that took place all over the world on January 21 — one day after Trump’s inauguration — the automaker’s 60-second spot shows a young girl competing as her father’s voice wonders aloud if her gender will affect her self-value. The ad concludes with Audi’s pledge to support equal pay.

Budweiser

Budweiser’s ad — titled “Born the Hard Way” — also touched on the topical subject of immigration, telling the story of the company’s founder, Adolphus Busch, who struggled as a German-born immigrant after arriving in America in the early 1900s. In response, many Trump supporters have vowed to boycott the beer giant.

It's a 10 Haircare

The haircare company took a lighthearted jab at Trump’s signature combover and warned Americans that they are forced to deal with “at least four years of awful hair.” The commercial also emphasized the importance of embracing diversity, especially when it comes to all different textures and styles of hair.

Coca-Cola

Shortly before kickoff, Coca-Cola reaired its controversial 2014 Super Bowl commercial, "It's Beautiful," which features people singing "America the Beautiful" in a number of languages.

