Raven Gates is in her own personal paradise. The reality star, 26, penned a sweet note on Tuesday, December 5, about falling in love with her boyfriend, Adam Gottschalk, who she met on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I knew I was gonna keep Adam around the first weekend we spent together outside of paradise 🌴.. we met in Memphis & had a blast that weekend (after the initial awkward moment we realized okay this isn’t paradise anymore.. this is our REAL lives)” she wrote. “& the morning after a night of dinner, drinking & dancing 💃🏻 Adam had put my phone on the charger, left a glass of water by my bed, food & an Advil (hah!) . I immediately text my mom & my best friend since pre-school “y’all, I didn’t know there were boys that did these things?” I couldn’t believe he thought about me when I wasn’t even thinking about myself.”

“And I laughed bc I realized how ridiculous I was to of settled for anything less than Adam before… and that how an Advil, a phone charger, a banana, and a glass of water was so impressive to me 😂,” she continued. “Later after dropping him off at the airport, Adam had left a note in my car telling me he appreciated ME… again, I just couldn’t believe how sweet, kind hearted and loving he was. 💓 that was the first time in a long time, I felt safe enough to fall in love. I hope everyone finds an Adam.”

The couple makes their long-distance relationship work by setting a cap on how long they can be apart. “I told Adam we can’t go more than two weeks without seeing each other because I just think that’s too long of a time,” Gates revealed on Dean Unglert’s podcast Help! I Suck at Dating on November 6. “Communication’s key. I tell him all the time, like, if we don’t see each other for two weeks, we’re breaking up!”

Before looking for love on BiP, Gottschalk appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, while Gates was Nick Viall’s runner-up on The Bachelor before he ultimately proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi.

